The star-studded BAFTA TV Awards 2025 have come and gone and as expected, there were celebrities who wowed when it came to their outfits. I thought Ashley James looked so chic in an ice blue corset style dress from ELIYA THE LABEL. When it came to her hair, she tied it back in a low ponytail and kept her make-up simple too, so all eyes were firmly focused on her beautiful outfit.

I also was quite a fan of Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore’s tailored black-and-white look and she seemed to have taken her inspiration from the Met Gala 2025. She opted for wide-leg trousers, a cropped waistcoat and a matching jacket.

Enough of the best dressed, now onto the worst dressed and leading the way were Love Island’s Gabby Allen, Emily Atack and Billie Piper. Love Island star Gabby Allen decided lace and black lace was the way to go on one of the hottest nights of the year (so far!).

Unfortunately Gabby’s dress looked tacky and failed to hit the fashion mark. Although I quite liked Emily Atack’s white dress, why oh why did she decide to wear black opera gloves, again a strange choice on such a warm night! As for Billie Piper’s BAFTA TV Awards 2025 outfit, although I didn’t mind her pink dress, I think she made a mistake by opting for tights which spoilt the overall look.

I was also not a fan of Christine McGuinness’s dress, but I did like her hair and make-up. Again the cut out detailing at her chest was just bizarre, and was the anthesis of chic. I know there were some who were fans of Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell’s sparkly midnight blue dress, but I was not one of them!

Take a look at my pick of the BAFTA TV Awards 2025 worst dressed stars…

1 . From left to right: Gabby Allen, Emily Atack and Billie Piper Gaby Allen, Emily Atack and Billie Piper were some of the worst dressed guests at the BAFTA 2025 TV Awards | Getty Images Share

2 . Love Island's Gabby Allen Although I love lace, I didn't love Love Island's Gabby Allen's black lace dress with cut out details, unfortunately it was very tacky | Getty Images Share

3 . Emily Atack at the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards Although I normally like gloves, Emily Atack should not have opted for long black gloves with her white dress, it looked all wrong, particularly on such a warm spring night | Getty Images Share