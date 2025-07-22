The Los Angeles Premiere for the movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps was expected to be a star-studded event and it certainly did not disappoint. It took place at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on July 21.

Instead of a red carpet, the likes of Marvel stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn walked the blue carpet. They were joined by their First Steps co-stars who included the likes of Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and Ralph Ineson.

Julia Garner dazzled in blue and whilst Vanessa Kirby also opted for blue and looked beautiful, I wasn’t a fan of the ruffles or see-through element of the dress. It would seem that it was the night of Pedro Pascal and his sister Lux Pascal. I loved Pedro’s stylish white jacket, black trousers, black polka dot scarf and red flower pin, but I fell in love with his sister Lux’s black dress.

Lux Pascal’s dress reminded me of Demi Moore’s black Thierry Mugler dress that she wore in the movie Indecent Proposal, which starred Woody Harrelson and Robert Redford. I also thought Joseph Quinn looked stylish in a white jacket and shirt whilst Ralph Ineson went for a sophisticated black look.

I unfortunately was less than impressed with Sarah Niles’s dress (too theatrical) and also thought Shayla Look’s blue dress with white train that she decided to wear black shoes with, was not a good look!

Take a look at the best and worst dressed stars at The Fantastic Four: First Steps LA Premiere.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie comes out in the UK on July 24.

