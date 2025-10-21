The Pride of Britain Awards 2025 took place at Grosvenor House on October 20, 2025 in London. Amongst the unsung heroes who won awards on the night were Luke Mortimer, 12, who took home the Child of Courage trophy. Luke contracted meningococcal meningitis septicaemia in 2019 and had to have all his limbs amputated.

When it came to the celebrities who dressed to impress for the event, GK Barry stunned in a black lace gown. I also loved the colour of Chelsea Menna's dress and Luke Trottman looked stylish in a black suit.

Whilst I adored Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's hair and make-up, I personally thought the dress was a big mistake! I also was not a fan of Susanna Reid’s look and sorry Susanna, but your dress reminded me of curtain fabric and I don’t mean that in a good way!

Former EastEnders actress Kara Tointon sparkled in her glamorous gown and Love Island star Jamie Rhodes also looked very smart in a blue jacket, white shirt and black bow tie.

Both GK Barry and Maura Higgins went for black lace dresses, however I thought GK Barry’s dress was a hit whilst the gown chosen by Maura Higgins (in my opinion) was a miss.

Take a look at NationalWorld’s best and worst dressed at the Pride of Britain Awards 2025.

GK Barry attends the Pride Of Britain Awards 2025 at the Grosvenor House Hotel on October 20, 2025 in London | Getty Images

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu attends the Pride Of Britain Awards 2025 at the Grosvenor House Hotel on October 20, 2025 in London | Getty Images

Jamie Rhodes attends the Pride Of Britain Awards 2025 at the Grosvenor House Hotel on October 20, 2025 in London | Getty Images