Prince William is celebrating turning 43 and it is likely that he is enjoying the day with his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In honour of her husband’s birthday, a photograph taken of Prince William by Princess Catherine was shared on their Instagram account.

The post showed Prince William with their dog Orla’s puppies and the caption read: “Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies! 🐾.” Following the post, Prince William has been inundated with birthday wishes and one fan wrote: “Happy Birthday! 🎉 I see you've got the greatest gift already - the love of your family - and your pups 😃,” whilst another wrote: “Wishing HRH The Prince of Wales a very Happy Birthday! This beautiful picture just gave us all the feels! Love.🎁🎂🥳🎉🥂🎈❤️.”

Earlier in the week, Catherine, Princess of Wales pulled out of Royal Ascot 2025 at the last minute, but Prince William still attended and looked dapper in his morning suit. It would seem that the Royals really triumphed this year when it came to their Ascot fashion as Prince William’s cousins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer also looked stylish.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also topped the list for the best dressed stars or rather royalty at Ascot 2025, and even though she isn’t royalty yet, Peter Phillip’s girlfriend Harriet Sperling didn’t let the side down.

Take a look at the best dressed stars at Royal Ascot 2025….

1 . From left to right: Prince William, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer and King Charles When it came to the best dressed stars at the Ascot, it was the Royals who truimphed, and in particular Prince William, his cousins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer and King Charles | Getty Images Share

2 . King Charles III smiles as he attends day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2025 in Ascot, England As well as looking happy, King Charles looked dapper in a grey morning suit and pale blue waistcoat | Getty Images Share

3 . Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attend the 4th day of Royal Ascot on June 20, 2025 in Ascot Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer both wore The Fold on the fourth day of Royal Ascot | Getty Images for Royal Ascot 202 Share