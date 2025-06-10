Like all red carpet events, there are stars who dazzle on the red carpet when it comes to their fashion choices, and well, there are others who don’t. The BET Awards 2025 was hosted by Kevn Hart who was one the best dressed stars at the event in a traditional black tie suit, sometimes traditional is best!

Kevin Hart said: “I love a celebration! It’s a chance to reflect, cherish, and honor life’s unforgettable moments.

“I’m truly honored to host the 25th BET Awards and celebrate the culture’s biggest night. This year marks the 25th anniversary, and my partners at Hartbeat, BET, and JCE are pulling out all the stops to make it a night to remember."

Winners at the BET Awards 2025 included Kendrick Lamar who picked up Album of the Year for GNX, SZA won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, whilst Chris Brown took home the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. The award for Best Collaboration went to Kendrick Lamar and SZA for Luther and Future & Metro Boomin won Best Group.

Now onto the fashion, KJ Smith looked super glamorous on the red carpet with her baby bump whilst I wasn’t a fan of Inayah’s all purple look. I also thought Salt-N-Pepa singer Sandra Denton looked like a golden goddess at the 2025 BET Awards whilst Tisha Campbell's leather gown didn’t impress me, too many straps going on for my liking!

Take a look at my choice for the BET Awards 2025 best and worst dressed stars.

1 . From left to right: KJ Smith, Kevin Hart and Inayah Whilst KJ Smith looked super stylish with her pregnancy bump and Kevin Hart opted for a chic black tie suit, I was less than impressed with Inayah's outfit | Getty Images Share

2 . KJ Smith attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theatre on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California Best Dressed: KJ Smith looked super chic with her baby bump at the 2025 BET Awards | Getty Images Share

3 . Kevin Hart attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theatre on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California Best Dressed: Sometimes traditional is best as demonstrated by Kevin Hart | Getty Images for BET Share