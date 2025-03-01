The BRIT Awards 2025 are taking place at The O2 arena in London and will be hosted by Jack Whitehall. I am looking forward to seeing which stars will grace NationalWorld’s best and worst dressed list.

Over the years, there have undoubtedly been some iconic outfits worn to the BRIT Awards and outfits that are best forgotten. Whether you were a fan of it or not, Geri Horner, then Geri Halliwell, Ginger Spice’s Union Jack mini dress that she wore to the BRITs in 1997, was most certainly iconic.

Victoria Beckham wore a white bikini top and mini skirt in 1997 and although not as iconic as Ginger Spice’s look, I still think it can be classed as iconic.

In my opinion, the same cannot be said for Sam Smith’s inflatable suit that he wore to the BRIT Awards in 2023. It was created by Harri who reportedly only got the call to create him something five days before the ceremony. Although it was eye-catching and was most certainly a statement, I still think he was one of the worst dressed on the night and at the awards ceremony over the years.

Take a look at iconic outfits and the worst dressed stars at the BRIT awards over the years…

From left to right: Geri Halliwell, Tallia Storm and Sam Smith Whilst Geri Halliwell Union Jack dress that she wore to the BRIT awards in 1997 was iconic, the same cannot be said for Tallia Storm's Union Jack blazer she wore in 2024. Sam Smith's inflatable suit he wore to the BRIT awards 2023 was eye-catching for all the wrong reasons!

Geri Horner, then Geri Halliwell, AKA Ginger Spice I love the story behind the then Geri Halliwell, now Geri Horner's iconic Union Flag dress that she wore to the 1997 BRITs. It started off as a black Gucci dress but Geri thought it was too dull so her sister sewed a Union Flag tea towel to the front in order to give it a unique twist. The dress is SO ICONIC that it has its own Wikipedia page and reported sold at auction for £41,320

Tallia Storm At the BRIT Awards 2024, it looked like Tallia Storm was trying to channel Geri Halliwell's Union Jack mini dress, but unfortunately for her, she didn't pull it off. The Union Jack blazer with low cut white shirt and suspenders looked incredible tacky and far from iconic!