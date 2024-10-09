Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

British fashion house Burberry launches a new outerwear campaign featuring Barry Keoghan, Cara Delevingne and Cole Palmer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burberry has launched a new outwear ad campaign featuring huge names including Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan, model Cara Delevingne, rapper Little Simz and footballers Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze and brand new ambassador Chinese actress Zhang Jingyi.

The new collection consists of each celebrity with their own style of coat such as The Trench, The Puffar, The Aviator and The Duffle. Entitled ‘It’s Always Burberry Weather’ the label’s new outerwear campaign took inspiration from Britain’s four-seasons-in-a-day weather. It offers a glimpse into the company’s strategy under new chief executive officer, Joshua Schulman, who joined in July this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand appears to be targeting a younger demographic and tapping into the world of sports that so many designer labels are doing right now. Eberechi Eze, 26, has over 700,00 followers on Instagram and Cole Palmer, 22, has over 4.5 million.

Many fans look to these stars as icons and Burberry will hope that means any brands they recommend fans will buy, Sadly Burberry doesn't look like they have considered the average salary of someone under 30.

The Duffle coat modelled by Cole Palmer cost a whopping £2490 and The Harrington worn by Eberechi Eze is selling for £1590. You would need a footballers salary to be able to afford to buy one of these coats.

Fans will still want to shop the brand but with such extortionate prices they may be forced to shop fake Burberry clothes instead of buying direct for the designer label. The brand has spent years trying to stop people from buying counterfeit Burberry products. The brand may just be their own worst enemy and this could be detrimental to the brand’s future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now