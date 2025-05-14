Supermodel Irina Shayk appeared to adhere to one new rule when it came to the Cannes 2025 dress code as in no ‘nudity’ but I am not sure she adhered to the other, as in not wearing a voluminous dress. Regardless of whether she broke the dress code, I absolutely adored her black and white polka-dot floor-length gown from the Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2019 couture collection, just beautiful.

French actress Juliette Binoche may have worn Dior, but that doesn’t mean I had to be a fan of it. She opted for an off-white silk crepe top and matching trousers but I was not a fan of the hooded detail. I also was not impressed with Halle Berry’s Jacquemus black and white striped dress.

I personally love florals and polka dots but stripes are not my thing and I just felt Juliette’s dress was not flattering. I did however like supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio’s Zuahir Murad stunning green dress, the colour was just incredible.

Julia Garner almost didn’t adhere to the ‘nudity’ dress code as she chose an almost sheer black custom Gucci design, again, I don’t love black on the red carpet, so she is on my worst dressed list.

Take a look at NationalWorld’s best and worst dressed stars from the Cannes 2025 opening ceremony, do you have a favourite?

