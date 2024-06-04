Scotland was the backdrop for a night of luxury French fashion as the celebrities descended on the UK city for the Dior Cruise 2025 show. But everyone's wondering why the luxury French fashion brand chose Scotland as the location for its new 2025 collection?

As the weather stayed sunny and dry the celebrities arrived at Drummond Castle, Perthshire in Scotland looking amazing were actress Jennifer Lawrence who wowed in a longline leopard print pairing with wide leg jeans and basic white top. Style icon Alexa Chung opted for a tailored white shirt, black shorts and black overcoat.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s outfit would have looked a lot better if she chose a different pair of tights. The black dress and grey blazer looked chic but cut out tights cheapened the overall look. Spice Girl Geri Horner wore a not so surprisingly white ensemble. It may be time for Ginger Spice to rock a new colour as the innocent white look is getting old.

Actress Rosamund Pike and the tennis player Emma Raducanu were also spotted looking chic on the red carpet and both opted for understated and classic looks. The effortless red carpet vibe was in stark contrast to the show stopping designs on the Dior Cruise runway show.

Fashion houses host annual cruise shows to charm their global audiences who travel around the world to sunny destinations, so why did a French fashion brand choose Edinburgh?

It seems the Parisian brand has been heavily influenced by the infamous tartan pattern from the highlands which is why it chose Edinburgh to host the 2025 show. Creative director and fashion designer Maria Grazia Chiuri embraced the Scottish design and showcased tartan dresses in shades of yellow and violet along with leather looks inspired by Mary Queen of Scots.

As well as the founder Christian Dior having a special bond with Scotland, the new collection may have also been influenced by the ‘Le Kilt’ fashion designer Samantha McCoach who was brought in by Maria Grazia Chiuri to collaborate and help create the new range.

1 . EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JUNE 03: Jennifer Lawrence attends the Dior Cruise 2025 at Drummond Castle on June 03, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior) Photo: Getty/Dior

2 . EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JUNE 03: Alexa Chung attends the Dior Cruise 2025 at Drummond Castle on June 03, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior) Photo: Getty/Dior

3 . EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JUNE 03: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Dior Cruise 2025 at Drummond Castle on June 03, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior) Photo: Getty/Dior

4 . EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JUNE 03: Geri Halliwell attends the Dior Cruise 2025 at Drummond Castle on June 03, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior) Photo: Getty/Dior