The first thing I noticed was not former Spice Girl Geri Horner tightly holding hands with husband Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal at Formula One’s Bahrain Grand Prix or their ‘kiss’ but her choice of outfit and more importantly the choice of colour, white. For those of you who do not closely follow Geri Horner, this is not the first time Geri has chosen white. On the contrary, it would seem that white is most certainly Geri’s preferred colour in recent years. She even explained to The Sunday Times that her choice to wear this colour was the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day and revealed “There’s a power in covering up. I didn’t realise that, I don’t need to overshare.”

I have written before about the colour white in reference to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The Duchess of Sussex opted for a white Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton dress when she received the Ripple of Hope Award in New York alongside husband Prince Harry in 2022. I interviewed style expert Charlotte Broadbent at the time who revealed that white was the most appropriate colour for Meghan to choose as the “awards were set up to protect and advance equality.” She also said that “it is a fitting choice of colour given white is referred to as a symbol of peace and perhaps this is a way of promoting a ‘fresh start’ for Meghan.

It is important not to forget that when Holly Willoughby returned to The Morning sofa to address the Phillip Schofield situation, she also chose white. At the time I wrote that what struck me most about her statement on This Morning, particularly when connecting it to her choice of dress were these words she said: “I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal me for the health and wellbeing of everyone. Call me cynical, but the worlds ‘heal, health and wellbeing’ are going to be much more effective if you are dressed in a white/ivory dress than a busy floral print or bright colour.

I most definitely stand by my words and going back to Geri Horner, it makes sense that Geri decided to continue to wear white to show her support for husband Chistian Horner as the Red Bull team principal continues to face allegations relating to the leak of WhatsApp messages that appear to have been written to him to a female colleague. Putting aside Geri and Christian’s current marriage issues, I have long felt that Geri has deliberately pulled away from her past ‘Ginger Spice’ persona to take on more of a ‘Lady of the manor’ identity.

Although some would argue that there is nothing wrong with that and of course one only has to look at the metamorphosis of another former Spice Girl, Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham, I personally mourn the loss of ‘Ginger Spice’ as out of all the band members, I think she most represented ‘Girl Power’ and appeared to exude it the most through her seemingly feisty personality. I recently wrote about her iconic Union Jack dress that she wore to the 1997 BRIT Awards and it was everything ‘Ginger Spice’ was about and more.