Fashion designer and icon Iris Apfel passed away on Friday March 1 aged 102. The news was announced on her Instagram account with a stunning picture of her wearing a black gown with gold detail and the caption read: “Iris Barrel Apfel August 29, 1921 - March 1, 2024”

Iris Apfel was known for her short white hair, big round glasses, bright lipstick and layers of beads around her neck. The self proclaimed “geriatric starlet” was a regular on the front row at fashion week runway shows. She loved bright and bold colours and wasn’t afraid to wear what she wanted.

Following her death in Florida over the weekend Grazia rounded up some of the New Yorker’s best and most famous quotes that included “Life is grey and dull, so you might as well have a little fun when you dress.” and “If your hair is done and you're wearing good shoes, you can get away with anything.”

Iris Apfel married Carl Apfel in 1948 and the couple owned a textile firm. Carl passed away in 2015. They didn't have any children in her 2014 documentary Iris the fashion icon said: “I didn't want to have my child raised by a nanny, and you can't do everything – it's impossible.” She also added that she was “the world’s oldest living teenager”.

The fashion icon worked in the industry for many years and worked with famous clients including Greta Garbo and Estée Lauder. Iris Apfel was an interior designer, described herself as an “accidental” fashion icon, businesswoman, became a model aged 97 and had an estimated net worth of $25 million. She will be greatly missed.

