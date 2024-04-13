It’s been dubbed the ‘Scouse Met Gala’ and there were plenty of people dressed up to the nines for this year's Grand National Ladies Day.

The Grand National is an annual horse racing event held at Aintree near Liverpool. And if it’s one thing that Liverpudlian girls know how to do well it's getting dressed up for the races. Many ladies were spotted wearing their finest outfits and even though the weather was far from a summer’s day most of them opted for short dresses and no jackets.

Maybe it’s my age but you wouldn’t catch me in a short skirt, heels and no coat on a typical cold British day in April. However, I do love to see everyone else in their Sunday best all dolled up with hair, full face make-up and not forgetting the layers of dark fake tan.

According to the beauty experts at Liverpool’s Harvey Nichols many race-goers begin prepping for Ladies Day weeks before. The doors to the designer department store open at 7am three hours before the usual opening times across the three days for the Grand National Event.

As it’s the biggest fashion event in the calendar for Liverpool, it’s no wonder it has been compared to the biggest star-studded fashion event of the year - The Met Gala. The 2024 Met Gala is hosted by Vogue Editor- in-Chief, Anna Wintour and held at the Metropolitan Museum, New York on the first Monday in May.

