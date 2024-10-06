Leopard print is big news this season and I am a big fan. Kate Moss loves it too. From l to r: Kate Moss, Boden Kitty Flexi Sole Ballet Pumps and myself in leopard print | Getty/Boden

Whenever I used to think of leopard print, I used to think of Julie Goodyear’s character Bet Lynch in Coronation Street, but I am most certainly a fan of it now!

Leopard print never used to feature as part of my wardrobe years ago, in fact I positively hated it. Whenever I thought of it, I would imagine actress Julie Goodyear’s character Bet Lynch from Coronation Street. In case you are not familiar with her, she most certainly had a penchant for leopard print and if I remember correctly, had a leopard print coat that most certainly attracted attention, but not necessarily for the right reason.

Fast forward to 2024 and leopard print is most certainly in fashion for Autumn/Winter. However, I have to admit that it is not because it is in style that I like it more and more, I have become a fan of it in the last few years and I definitely think you can look stylish when wearing it. One celebrity who is a big fan of leopard print is supermodel Kate Moss who has been wearing it for years!

For those of you who think leopard print can only look chic if you wear something that costs thousands of pounds or is a designer label, think again. I adore this Leopard-print blouse with collar and bow, £49.99, Mango.

The reason why I like this Mango blouse so much is that I think it can be an incredibly versatile piece of clothing in your wardrobe? How? Let me explain. I think you can dress it up with black trousers and high heels or dress it down with jeans and a cardigan.

For those of you who are not confident that leopard-print is for you, how about opting it when it comes to footwear? You could for example wear an all black outfit and then decide to give it an added dimension by adding these Kitty Flexi Sole Ballet Pumps, £98, from Boden.

How cute are these Kitty Flexi Sole Ballet Pumps, £98, from Boden? | Boden

Do you love wearing hair bands? If you do, how about adding a leopard print one to your hair accessories? I think this Ganna Leopard Print Knot Headband,£19.50, Oliver Bonas, is very pretty. Now, the only issue I have now is how am I going to be able to resist all these incredible leopard-print fashion items?

This Ganna Leopard Print Knot Headband,£19.50, Oliver Bonas, is very pretty | Oliver Bonas

I am currently deciding which leopard print jeans and trousers to buy and I have a penchant for these Leopard Print Straight Cargo Jeans, £99, Mint Velvet, available from John Lewis.

I am not sure I am going to be able to resist these Leopard Print Straight Cargo Jeans, £99, Mint Velvet, available from John Lewis | Mint Velvet, John Lewis

If you do want to embrace leopard print, then how about wearing this Animal Print Round Neck- Midi Dress, £39.50, from Marks and Spencer? It could work for date night, a lunch out with your girlfriends or even for a work event?