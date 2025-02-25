London Fashion Week 2025: Best and worst dressed stars include Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz were amongst the ‘A-list’ stars in attendance at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week. The couple wore matching trousers in the brand’s iconic check material. Whilst Nicola opted for a leather jacket, Brooklyn opted for a jacket in the same material.

Unfortunately for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, their ‘twinning’ moment’ failed to hit the fashion mark in the same way that Victoria and David Beckham matching outfits did in 1999. Victoria and David Beckham wore black leather outfits to the Versace Club gala party but somehow managed to pull off their looks.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz were amongst the worst dressed stars at London Fashion Week, followed by a close second by Anaïs Gallagher. Noel Gallagher’s daughter Anaïs Gallagher opted for a ballgown style dress with long white gloves to the Richard Quinn show, not a good look!

When it comes to the best dressed stars, it would seem that Earl Spencer’s daughters Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer are following in the footsteps of their late aunt, Princess Diana. Lady Eliza wore a black and white mini dress whilst Lady Amelia wore a longer black and white dress to Richard Quinn’s show.

I was also a fan of British actress Jodie Turner-Smith’s look she wore to the Burberry show, she opted for a green trench coat, green trouser suit and matching bag. Perfect for spring.

Take a look at the best and worst dressed stars at London Fashion Week 2025

