Fashion designer Jacques Azagury created some of Princess Diana’s most memorable dresses during the last few years of her life. The Moroccan born designer is now set to sell five dresses worn by the late Princess of Wales from his personal collection at the Lay’s auctioneers next month.

Jacques Azagury is now retiring from the fashion industry after nearly 40 years in the business. As he closes the doors of his store in London’s Knightsbridge he has decided to sell items from his personal collection of Princess Diana memorabilia.

The auction will take place at Lay’s Auctioneers in Penzance, Cornwall on December 7. The five dresses included are from iconic moments when the Princess wore them to events. This includes the long black dress she wore to a gala on the night her infamous Panorama interview aired.

A short red dress she wore to the Peggy Guggenheim Museum in Venice (1995) and a long red dress she wore to a Gala in Washington are also going under the hammer. The auction will also feature the sparkly pale blue mini dress Princess Diana wore to the Royal Albert Hall to watch Swan Lake and her 36th birthday dress she wore on her last public evening engagement (1997).

Along with the dress, a thank you letter for her 36th Birthday dress, handwritten by the late Princess will also be available to bid on. The dress and letter are estimated to sell for over £15,000, but may go for a lot more. In September at the Sotheby's auction her famous red sweater with a black sheep sold for nearly £1 million.

However, there is one item the fashion designer has said he will never sell, according to the Mail Online, which is a framed photograph of the princess wearing three of her famous five dresses with the words “Dearest Jacques. Lots of love from Diana. X” inscribed.

