When I think of Royal Ascot, I think of dapper morning suits and top hats, chic dresses and headwear, but not all racegoers understand how to dress appropriately and in a stylish way. Although King Charles does not normally feature on many of my best dressed lists, I thought he looked impeccably dressed on Day One in a grey morning suit, fashionable yellow waistcoat, blue tie and matching handkerchief.

Although Catherine, Princess of Wales was not present at Royal Ascot, her mum Carole Middleton also made my best dressed list and looked very chic in a blue Self-Portrait dress, both the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte are fans of the fashion label. Although Catherine, Princess of Wales attended Trooping the Colour, it is not yet known when she will next appear in public. It is thought that she might decide to attend Wimbledon 2024.

Back to best dressed at Royal Ascot 2024... I also adored the black and white polka dot dress chosen by television presenter Charlotte Hawkins. I love polka dots and I thought she looked suitably elegant in it. I was also a fan of Lady Eliza Spencer’s look, she opted for a chic navy and white polka dot dress with white hat.

Unfortunately, there were some outfits that I wasn’t that keen on. I was not a fan of Tamara Holmgren's look at Royal Ascot 2024, the peacock style hat jarred with the lace bodice style of her outfit that looked more tacky than chic

Take a look at others who made my best and worst dressed list at Ascot 2024.

