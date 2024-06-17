The 77th Annual Tony Awards took place at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday June 16. The star studded event was hosted by Ariana DeBose for the third year in a row. The Tony Awards (The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Broadway Theatre) celebrates the talents across all the Broadway theatre productions.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe won the best performance gong for ‘Merrily We Roll Along’. The actor looked sharp in a mauve coloured suit with matching bow tie. Sarah Paulson won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her role in ‘Appropriate’.

The actress looked stunning in a Prada column dress with black and white sequins, shoulder pads and bow detail. She walked the red carpet with long term partner Holland Taylor who opted for an elegant black dress.

Angelina Jolie looked ethereal as she walked the red carpet with daughter Vivienne Jolie. The actress won her first Tony Award for producing The Outsiders which was named best musical. She wore a green velvet Atelier Versace gown, with matching shrug draped over her arms.

The host of the night Ariana DeBose also stunned as she wore a multi-coloured Oscar de la Renta gown with a full skirt. Actress Elle Fanning opted for a vampy look in black Saint Laurent suit with sparkling diamond necklace and deep red lip.

There were plenty of best dressed stars on the red carpet but as always there were a select few who completely missed the mark. Actress Brooke Shields wore a peplum style bright yellow dress. However, someone call the fashion police because she decided to pair it with matching yellow Crocs. The controversial fashion trend definitely does not belong on the red carpet.

Idina Menzel may be the ‘Queen of Broadway’ but her semi-sheer dress by Naeem Khan looked more like an optical illusion than a luxury designer gown. It was giving more headache vibes than style. Broadway producer Jordan Roth brought the drama in his sheer lace gown with cape. I’m all about the vampy style but this was leaning more towards looking like Dracula and in my opinion is no style icon.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Wednesday.

1 . 77th Annual Tony Awards Getty Photo: Getty

2 . NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: (L-R) Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Getty Images Photo: Getty

3 . US actress Sarah Paulson (L) and partner US actress Holland Taylor arrive for the 77th Tony Awards at Lincoln Center in New York on June 16, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty