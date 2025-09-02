There were some stars who were most definitely worthy of being named best dressed at the Venice Film Festival 2025, I thought Cindy Crawford’s model daughter Kaia Gerber, hand in hand with new love Lewis Pullman, looked exquisite in a black Givenchy by Sarah Burton dress.

I also loved Jessica Williams in a navy double-breasted jacket, matching trousers and tie, by Giorgio Armaini. Who says you have to wear a dress on the red carpet should take a look at Jessica Williams for inspiration.

Although there were some celebrities who looked picture perfect on the red carpet, unfortunately there were many stars who failed to deliver when it came to their fashion looks. I was not a fan of the overlay on Laura Dern’s green dress, nor was I a fan of the black bow on Naomi Watts’s dress (it would have been perfect without it).

I also thought Paris Jackson’s all-black leather ensemble was not stylish at all and I thought both the colour and frilly aspect of Riley Keough's top were unflattering. For those of you who thought Emilia Jones’s outfit worked, think again. When oh when will stars such as Emilia stop wearing very sheet dressed with what looks like their underwear on full display?

Take a look at my worst dressed stars from Venice Film Festival 2025, I wonder if you will agree with me or not…

1 . From left to right: Laura Dern, Naomi Watts and Riley Keough Unfortunately for Laura Dern, Naomi Watts and Riley Keough, their outfits attracted attention for all the wrong reasons. | Getty Images Share

2 . US actress Laura Dern walks the red carpet before the screening of the movie "Jay Kelly" presented in competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido on August 28, 2025 Although I loved the green colour of Laura Dern's dress, the black overlay didn't work and looked frumpy. | AFP via Getty Images Share

3 . Naomi Watts attends the "Jay Kelly" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy. I was about to put Naomi Watts on my best dressed list but then I saw the black bow on her gown which unfortunately was out of place with the femininity of the dress. | Getty Images Share

4 . Riley Keough attends the "Jay Kelly" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy. Both the colour and frilly aspect of Riley Keough's top were unflattering. | Getty Images Share