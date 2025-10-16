The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025, which took place in Brooklyn, New York, aired on Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Live, and Victoria’s Secret’s social media platforms. The fashion show returned for a second time after a six-year hiatus.

The pink carpet pre-show, was hosted by stylist Law Roach and Zanna Roberts Rassi. Zanna, who is friends with Victoria Beckham, shared a photograph of her and Law on the pink carpet on Instagram and wrote: “n in 5🎤🪽🩷Join @luxurylaw and I LIVE on the @victoriassecret Pink Carpet at 6:30PM ET on @amazonprime And catch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show at 7PM ET on @amazonprime and @victoriassecret social channels.”

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show performers included K-pop’s Twice, Missy Elliott, Karol G, and Madison Beer. Models on the catwalk included Bella and Gigi Hadid. Other Victoria’s Secret models included Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Barbara Palvin and Stella Maxwell.

Emily Ratajkowski, who was part of Victoria’s Secret Icon Campaign in 2023, walked her first-ever Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Joining her were Chicago Sky basketball player Angel Reese and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee.

Model Abby Champion who recently married White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger, was also on the runway, as was Barbara Palvin, wife of Dylan Sprouse who supported her at the event.

There were plenty of A-list stars in attendance, including Sarah Jessica Parker, supermodel Helena Christensen, Jodie Turner-Smith and American TV personality Jordyn Woods. Take a look at NationalWorld’s best and worst dressed stars at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025.

1 . From left to right: Sarah Jessica Parker, Helena Christensen and Ciara Miller Whilst Sarah Jessica Parker and Helena Christensen went for chic black outfits, Ciara Miller went for a statement look that didn't hit the fashion mark | Getty Images

2 . Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15, 2025 in New York City Best Dressed: Sarah Jessica Parker chose a Vera Wang midi black dress and Dolce & Gabbana peacoat | Getty Images

3 . Ciara Miller attends Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City Worst Dressed: Ciara Miller's outfit left very little to the imagination! | Getty Images for Victoria's Secret