Liam Payne died on October 16, 2024 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires.

It has been a year since One Direction star Liam Payne died after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires. In January 2025, his medical cause of death was confirmed in a UK inquest as ‘polytrauma.’

According to the website Home Visiting Physios, “Polytrauma, a condition that arises when an individual sustains injuries to multiple body parts, typically as a result of a severe accident or trauma, can have significant and far-reaching implications for an individual’s health and daily functioning.”

Liam Payne was honoured at The Brit Awards in March 2025. Host Jack Whitehall said at the ceremony that it was time to honour “a very special person who meant so much to so many of the people in this room and to millions of you around the world.”

Jack Whitehall said: “Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away,” and also said: “He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician, but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with.

“We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the BRITs, so tonight we celebrate his legacy, look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne.”

When Zayn Malik played in Liam Payne’s former hometown of Wolverhampton last year, he paid tribute to his former bandmate and friend, he said: “I hope you’re seeing this, this is for you Liam.” An on-stage blue screen message read: “Liam Payne 1993-2004, Love you bro,” with a pink heart.

Before the members of One Direction shared individual tributes, the band released a statement which read: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

“But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry.”

Zayn’s personal tribute to Liam Payne read: “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me. I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.

He ended his tribute with these words: “I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”

Niall Horan’s tribute read: “I am absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn’t feel real.

“Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.

“All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness. We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn't happen often in a lifetime.

“I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It’s heartbreaking.

“My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicola and of course his son Bear.

“Thank you for everything Payne.

“Love you brother.

“Nialler.”

Louis Tomlinson wrote: “I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.

“I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for.

“Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band.

“And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.

“A message to you Liam if you’re listening,

“I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.

“I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.

“I wish I got a chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you.

“Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X.”

Harry Styles said: I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing.

“His greatest joy was making other people happy and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.”

Harry also added that “My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did.”

Harry Styles

Harry Styles has not shared a new update on his Instagram since he posted about Liam Payne’s death on Instagram on October 17, 2024. When it comes to his romantic life, Harry Styles seems to have become very close to actress Zoë Kravitz and the pair met up for lunch with her dad rocker Lenny Kravitz in September of this year.

He is also working on a fourth studio album that is due for release in early 2026 and has also reportedly snapped up a fourth home in London’s Hampstead.

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson has been very active on Instagram since the passing of Liam Payne and things have moved on both professionally and personally. Five days ago, he took to Instagram and wrote: “HOW DID WE GET HERE? The EU, UK & North America Tour is on sale now!

“EU & UK - All shows on sale now.

“North America - Shows on sale 10am local time to the venue/city.

“Link in bio.”

Louis Tomlinson also recently appeared on the Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett where he spoke about Liam Payne’s death and said: “When I put up my post about him [Liam], I really wanted him to be remembered the way that he should be remembered.

“I could just go on and talk all day about how amazing he was, but I think we all looked up to him.

“I don't think we would have been brave enough to say at that age when I was in the band, I think I would've had too much pride, but we all looked up to him massively.”

When it comes to his personal life, Louis Tomlinson is in a relationship with Zara McDermott.

Niall Horan

When it comes to his music, Niall Noran appears to be embracing country music and took to Instagram recently to promote it. He wrote: “Putting music out with friends is just more fun. Old Tricks with @niallhoran is yours this Friday!” In response, one fan wrote: “NIALL: THE COMEBACK COWBOY 🔥🤠🐎,” whilst another said: “MY DREAM COLLAB IS HAPPENING 😭❤️.”

Niall Horan is also back as a judge on The Voice in the States and is in a relationship with Amelia Woolley, the couple are believed to have first started dating in 2025.

Zayn

Zayn Malik or Zayn as he is now known, also has new music out with Jisoo from BLACKPINK. In September, he took to Instagram and wrote: “Live in Las Vegas - a seven-night residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

“Sign-up for pre-sale access at inzayn.com/tour.

“Pre-sale: Wednesday September 24 at 12PM PT

“General on-sale: Friday September 26 at 12PM PT

Zayn shares a daughter Khai with supermodel Gigi Hadid.