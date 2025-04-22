Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former One Direction member Niall Horan is said to be making plans for the future following reports that he has bought a brand new “family home” in London.

According to The Sun, the singer, 31, has splashed £10 million on a new home in West London and is set to call stars such as Holly Willoughby and Ant & Dec as neighbours.

Niall is currently dating Amelia Wooley. The pair have been together since 2021, with sources close to the couple saying that he and Amelia are “really settled”.

They told The Sun: “Niall has bought himself a gorgeous house and now lives close to celebs like Holly Willoughby and Ant & Dec.

“He did have a very cool penthouse in London but he wanted to get somewhere a little more grown up. Niall’s new place is set across a number of floors and has six bedrooms, so it feels like a proper family home.”

They added: “He is really settled with his girlfriend Amelia Woolley. They have a dog and are just like any other couple in their 30s — bar the fact he’s got a fortune in the bank.

“They’ve been spotted a few times in the neighbourhood now but people leave Niall alone and let him just get on with his day. It’s lovely that someone as well known as Niall can live the quiet life he’s always wanted.”

Niall recently revealed that he was set to begin work on his fourth album over the summer, following the success of his previous chart-topping albums. His last album, The Show, was released in 2023.

He recently said: “I’m working on a new album guys. I’ve been accumulating some ideas and I’m going to sit down and start writing my next album.”