Stacey Soloman has revealed heartbreaking news about their family pet, Teddy, who fans will recognise from BBC series, Stacey & Joe.

Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon has revealed the heartbreaking news that she could lose her beloved dog Teddy in the coming days. The 35-year-old, currently starring with husband Joe Swash in a BBC reality series, Stacey & Joe, documenting their family life, revealed on social media how Teddy fell unwell on Thursday.

It is understood the pooch suffers from a predisposed condition and the next few days are crucial for the cocker spaniel - but even if he survives, "he may not fully recover". He has been pictured with his celebrity owner with a bandage on his leg and a catheter inserted.

Stacey said the family were unaware of the condition when they adopted rescue dog Teddy in 2022, but were "praying and hoping" he made it. She said: "We are praying and hoping so hard that he pulls through (and) that we can care for him in the best way we possibly can to give him the best life he can have.

"We are all truly devastated. He is the sweetest, most protective, loving dog. He's our family. And far too young to be going through this."

Stacey Soloman has revealed heartbreaking news about their family pet, Teddy | Stacey Soloman / Instagram

Teddy was adopted by couple following the death of previous pet dog, Theodore - whom their latest pooch was named in honour of. "We called him Teddy because Teddy can be short for Theodore so we thought it was a special tribute to Theo," Stacey said.

"We love you Ted. So so much. Pickle cottage is far too quiet without you. I miss my toilet buddy. Peanut is so sad without his best friend."

Fans expressed their sadness at the news and pledged support for the family as Teddy's health battle continues. "Poor little fella. Hope Teddy recovers, it is just awful seeing our beloved pets so poorly. Sending love to you all," said one.

A smaller spaniel, Stacey has previously spoken of how she believes Teddy was offered for adoption as he may not have been large enough for work.

"We didn't pick him out but we said we would take any dog suitable for young children and another dog," she said. "We didn't mind what breed, colour, coat anything as long as he would be happy and it was right. And along came Teddy."