Joe Swash alarmed fans on social media this week when he revealed he’d been caught up in a horrific car crash.

The 42-year-old presenter recently shared an Instagram story showing the significant damage to the side of his car. It came after a frightening accident where his vehicle was struck by a lorry.

In his post, Swash said: “I got hit by a lorry! Done the done of my car! F***!” However, the former I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! winner quickly deleted the post after causing concern among his followers and assured everyone that he was unharmed.

He added: “Don't worry I'm ok! You should have seen the lorry.” He has not shared any further updates about the incident.

Joe Swash has been playing Flip Flop in a Beauty and the Beast pantomime run. | Getty Images

The mishap occurred shortly after his family, including his wife Stacey Solomon and their children, attended his pantomime performance. Joe is currently playing Flip Flop in Beauty and the Beast at the Grove Theatre in Bedfordshire.

Speaking previously about his role, Joe said: “I’ve never quite made it to Prince Charming level yet. I'm playing a character called Flip Flop. At Christmas, that's the best character.

“My kids, they're going to come down and they're going to watch it. I'm going to make sure they all laugh.

“The whole family will definitely be coming. We're going to try and find it hard keeping them away from the theatre. My mum, all of mine and Stacey's lot, they were more excited about it than me.”