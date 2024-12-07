The latest two campmates have been ejected from the jungle in I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Here.

Who left the jungle last night?

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall and influencer GK Barry left the camp last night, following the departure of former boxer Barry McGuigan and Love Island contestant Maura Higgins the night before.

GK Barry has left the jungle | ITV

Who is still in the jungle?

It means that before tonight’s Celebrity Cyclone challenge and tomorrow night’s final, only Oti Mabuse, Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and the Rev Richard Coles remain.

Rooney and Coles won six out of six stars in a drinking trial in last night’s challenge, earning the camp a good meal.

Coronation Street star Alan said his time was nothing like he expected, and said he met 11 amazing people after his eviction. He said bonding was a "pleasant surprise" and he said he enjoyed making new friends aged 41 years old - although he said he had been bored in the camp at times.

Podcaster GK Barry shouted “I’m free!” as she left and said it felt good to be out. Talking to presenters Ant and Dec she said: "I can't believe I've looked that way on national television," before admitting she didn't know how much she swore.

She said it was worse than she expected, saying the trials were "hell" and she "wouldn't put my worst enemy through that".