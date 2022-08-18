The Eastenders actor spotted the woman in distress and didn’t waste any time before picking her up and carrying her into a hospital.

An elderly woman was left struggling to get to her hospital appointment due to a lack of available wheelchairs to go inside the building.

Joe swash, 40, from London, came to the 95-year-old woman’s rescue by lifting her and ensuring that she got safely to her appointment.

The woman’s granddaughter took to Twitter to thank the actor, who starred in EastEnders until 2008.

Suz (@suztrev) wrote: “Yesterday my 95-year-old nan had a hospital app, in a very busy hospital. My two aunties that took her couldn’t find a wheelchair so had to half carry her in, out of all the people there a man ran straight to them to help. @realjoeswash thank you so much <3 @StaceySolomon.”

Jo retweeted the post and wrote: “No problem! Your nan looks amazing for 95 hope she is ok.”

The post has received a lot of positive feedback from fans praising his behaviour.

One person wrote: “You are unreal. How kind you are. I too have a nan who is nearly 95.”

Another left this comment: “Joe you give hope for humanity.

“Your act of kindness was a real gift to someone who was struggling.

“100% amazing geezer bless you and your family with all the joy in the world.”

Another wrote: “Such a gentleman. Kind and caring.”

The woman’s granddaughter replied to the post, saying: “Thank you, she keeps telling everyone that you said she only looks 70! You made an old ladies day!!!”

Joe recently got married to his long term partner Stacey Soloman in a ceremony at their family home in Essex.