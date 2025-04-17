Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former I’m A Celeb star Jack Maynard married girlfriend Lily-Ella Mackie at London’s Chelsea Old Town Hall.

I’m A Celeb’s Jack Maynard and his now wife Lily-Ella Mackie have shared photographs from their wedding at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London. In the photographs, Jack Maynard is dressed in a slick suit whilst Lily-Ella Mackie looked stylish in a fashionable mini wedding dress that she accessorised with a Chanel bag.

The caption to accompany the photos read: “Mackie-Maynards’s.” In response to the photos, Georgia Toffolo, who recently married BrewDog’s James Watt, said: “LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE SOOOOOO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS AHHHHHH XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX.”

For those of you who are not familiar with Lily-Ella Mackie, she has over 7000 followers on Instagram and is the founder of ZAHN, an app that is described as “working to make the world a safer place to live and thrive,.” and looks to be launching soon. Lily-Ella Mackie actually has a royal connection too as she is the niece of Spencer Matthews and James Matthews who is married to Catherine, Princess of Wales’s sister, Pippa Middleton.

When was Jack Maynard in I’m A Celeb and why did he leave after three days?

Jack Maynard was in the I’m A Celeb show back in 2017 but had to leave after three days after homophobic and racist tweets he had posted in the past came to light. A spokesperson for the show said at the time that “Due to circumstances outside camp Jack has had to withdraw from the show."

Jack Maynard’s publicist released a statement at the time which read: "In the last few days Jack Maynard has been the subject of a succession of media stories which, given his position as a contestant on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! - filmed in the Australian jungle, with no contact with the outside world, he has been unable to respond to.

"Since it is only fair that everyone should be aware of any allegations made against them and should also have the right to defend themselves, it was agreed that it would be better to bring him out of the show."

Who is Jack Maynard?

Jack Maynard is the younger brother of singer Connor Maynard and has 1.4M subscribers on his YouTube channel. There were rumours that he once dated Georgia Toffolo as they both appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! However they were reportedly just good friends.