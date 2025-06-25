Fast paced living drives demand for on-the-go breakfast solutions

PORiJ now available on TransPennine Express

As fast-paced living calls for more convenience, it’s no surprise that 37% of Britons are on the lookout for quick and healthy breakfast solutions. The morning meal is becoming increasingly popular, with a recent survey indicating that 14% of Britons now prefer to enjoy breakfast outside their homes—a trend largely driven by the return of office workers.

A former airline pilot is meeting this demand and transforming breakfast on the go with a new tasty porridge pot that is now available onboard the TransPennine Express, which is great news for those in a rush who might have missed breakfast.

With commuters showing enthusiasm for this new offering, this new porridge brand, PORiJ is set to elevate the onboard dining experience, catering to the increasing demand for convenient breakfast and snacking options.

TransPennine Express has long prioritised enhancing the passenger experience, and its collaboration with PORiJ exemplifies this commitment. By introducing high-quality, health-conscious options, they are raising the bar for onboard dining, much to the delight of travellers who desire more than just a comfortable seat.

Founder Daniel Simpson, a former airline pilot commented “At PORiJ, our mission is to make food-on-the move as delicious as the food from your kitchen. We aimed to create something indulgent and enjoyable to have whether you're at home, at work, or travelling around. We’re thrilled to be able to provide the travellers of the TransPennine Express a quick, convenient and tasty way to start their day or refuel while on the move.”

As lifestyles become busier, the appetite for convenience without sacrificing healthy eating and flavour continues to grow. Each PORiJ pot is crafted from 100% UK-sourced ingredients and produced locally, ensuring a product that is both delicious and environmentally friendly. Packed with prebiotics and seeds for sustained energy, these pots are high in fibre, vegan friendly and enriched with plant-based protein, striking the perfect balance between taste and function.

Travellers can grab their PORiJ on TransPennine Express trains for just £2.50 or purchase it online at www.PORiJ.com and Amazon for £11.99 for a six-pack.