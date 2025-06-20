Flip phones are back: UK Gen Z is leading the “dumbphone” rebellion

Flip Phone

From London to Leeds, British Gen Zers are putting down their smartphones in favour of basic handsets. Digital Health Expert answers if swapping screens for simplicity really makes a difference.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the UK, a noticeable shift is emerging: more young people are going “dumb” on purpose. In 2025, basic mobiles, often dubbed dumbphones, are outselling expectations in what was once considered a smartphone-only generation.

Recent data from Medico Digital reveals nearly 3 in 5 Gen Z Brits said they’d like to cut down on screen time, citing anxiety, information overload, and poor sleep as key motivators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Vodafone UK report showed a 76% increase in sales of minimalist handsets between 2022 and 2023, while Carphone Warehouse noted growing demand among under-25s. TikTok videos under the #dumbphone and #digitaldetox hashtags are full of teens showing off their no-frills Nokias and Alcatels, and praising the impact on their focus and mental wellbeing.

Mental Health First: The Real Benefits of Going Dumb

In an always-on culture, dumbphones offer something smartphones can’t: silence. No pings. No pressure to post. Just the basics.

The reported benefits include:

Better sleep hygiene – no blue light or 2AM scrolling loops

– no blue light or 2AM scrolling loops Improved concentration – less app-hopping, more headspace

– less app-hopping, more headspace Stronger social skills – no phones at the dinner table means real conversation

– no phones at the dinner table means real conversation Lower anxiety – less exposure to comparison culture and doomscrolling

How to Try a British Digital Detox Without Going Off-Grid

You don’t have to go full Nokia 3310 to feel the benefits. Try this UK-friendly tech break instead:

Use Do Not Disturb from 9PM: Silence alerts after dark to support sleep. Leave your phone at home on walks: Reconnect with your surroundings, not your screen. Download minimal mode apps: UK favourites include Minimalist Phone and OneSec. Switch to a dumbphone on weekends: Brands like Punkt and Light Phone are available via Amazon UK. Talk about it: Invite friends to do a 24-hour detox challenge together.

“This is a clear sign that Gen Z is more mindful about their mental health than we often give them credit for. In our work with NHS and private health providers, we’ve noticed a growing concern around tech-driven anxiety, and younger patients are leading the charge to take control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Going back to a dumbphone isn’t anti-progress, but a healthy recalibration. It removes the constant drip of digital input and gives your brain the breathing room it desperately needs. That space is where proper sleep, focus, and even joy can return.

For UK teens and students especially, where social pressure and mental health concerns are at an all-time high, even temporary breaks from the feed can make a noticeable difference.

And this isn’t just a trend! It’s the early stages of a broader movement around conscious tech use. The future of digital health is about balance, not disconnection,” says Digital Health Expert, Oliver Capelfrom Medico Digital.

From Shoreditch students to Scottish countryside dwellers, Gen Z is proving that retro is radical. More than a nostalgia trip, the dumbphone is a powerful tool in the fight for digital wellbeing. And whether you ditch your smartphone or just dial it back, the message is clear: when it comes to mental health, less really can be more.