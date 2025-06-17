A baked sweet potato ranked worse than a pork pie – new BBQ food list revealed
A review of more than 50 popular British summer foods, from burgers and buns to pasta salad and sweet potatoes, found that a typical BBQ plate can contain upwards of 1,200 calories. While that’s more than many fast food meals, these calories often come from less processed, more nutrient-dense foods that leave people feeling fuller for longer…
How individual BBQ items stack up nutritionally
A typical British BBQ might include a cheeseburger, a baked potato, chicken drumsticks, salad, corn and other sides. While none of these foods are inherently unhealthy, calorie totals can rise quickly when multiple high-calorie items are combined on one plate.
ZAVA analysed the most commonly eaten BBQ items using NHS traffic light labelling and a weighted scoring system. The aim was to help people understand how different foods contribute to overall intake, and how portion size affects nutritional load.
Foods such as pork sausages, BBQ ribs and halloumi ranked highest, but some unexpected entries also made the top 10: sweet potatoes and pasta salad, both of which are often considered healthier options.
Top 10 BBQ Foods by Nutritional Load
(Ranked by total weighted score: calories, fat, saturates, sugar, salt)
|Item
|Weight
|Energy (kcal)
|Percentage of an adults reference intake
|Fat (g)
|Saturates (g)
|Sugars (g)
|Salt (g)
|Total scores
|Final Rankings
|One beef burger
|93g
|260
|13%
|19.1
|8.4
|0.5
|0.86
|12
|1
|2 x Pork sausages
|103g
|346
|17%
|27.7
|10.2
|0.4
|1.28
|12
|1
|Quiche - 1/4
|100g
|260
|13%
|16.5
|8.1
|2.6
|0.54
|11
|3
|Ribs x 1 portion
|175g
|334
|17%
|22.1
|8.3
|0.4
|0.3
|11
|3
|Lamb chops x 2
|150g
|366
|18%
|28.4
|14.4
|0
|0.41
|11
|3
|Scotch Egg x1
|114g
|280
|14%
|17.8
|5
|1
|0.82
|10
|6
|Baked sweet potato
|250g
|242
|12%
|0.8
|0.3
|29
|0.2
|9
|7
|Baked potato - a serving
|269
|13%
|0.5
|0.3
|3.5
|0.01
|7
|8
|Hot dog sausages x2
|70g
|183
|9%
|15.8
|6.3
|1.3
|1.16
|12
|9
|Mature cheddar
|30g
|125
|6%
|10.5
|6.5
|<0.1
|0.54
|12
|9
The takeaway isn’t to avoid these foods entirely. Instead, it’s about being mindful of how they’re combined and how they fit into the wider context of your daily intake.
“Ultra-processed foods are made mostly or entirely from substances not commonly found in a home kitchen, such as preservatives, emulsifiers, colourings and flavour enhancers,” explains Dr Crystal Wyllie, medical expert at ZAVA. “They’re designed to be convenient, long-lasting and, above all, highly appealing to the senses.”
Shifting the focus to awareness over restriction
Rather than promoting restriction, ZAVA encourages people to think about why they eat the way they do and how to make more informed choices.
“Small changes, like satisfying a craving with a controlled portion rather than resisting it entirely, can also prevent episodes of binge eating,” says Dr Wyllie. “And instead of cutting out your favourite foods entirely, choosing smarter alternatives can help curb cravings while keeping you on track with your health goals.”
Help managing cravings and portions
ZAVA has created the Cravings Calculator. This free online tool helps people identify their eating triggers and matches them to one of six common personality types. It is designed to support healthier, more balanced habits without unnecessary restriction.
For those who require more structured support, ZAVA also offers clinically approved weight loss treatment plans, overseen by licensed medical professionals.
About Dr Crystal Wyllie:
Dr Wyllie qualified in medicine at Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry in 2010. She specialises in nutrition, appetite regulation and weight management at ZAVA Online Doctor.