A baked sweet potato ranked worse than a pork pie – new BBQ food list revealed

"Ultra-processed foods are made mostly or entirely from substances not commonly found in a home kitchen, such as preservatives, emulsifiers, colourings and flavour enhancers,” explains Dr Crystal Wyllie, medical expert at ZAVA.

New research from ZAVA Online Doctor reveals how quickly calories can add up during BBQ season. But not all calories are made equally, and the quality of what you eat matters just as much as the quantity.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A review of more than 50 popular British summer foods, from burgers and buns to pasta salad and sweet potatoes, found that a typical BBQ plate can contain upwards of 1,200 calories. While that’s more than many fast food meals, these calories often come from less processed, more nutrient-dense foods that leave people feeling fuller for longer…

How individual BBQ items stack up nutritionally

A typical British BBQ might include a cheeseburger, a baked potato, chicken drumsticks, salad, corn and other sides. While none of these foods are inherently unhealthy, calorie totals can rise quickly when multiple high-calorie items are combined on one plate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A typical BBQ plate can contain upwards of 1,200 calories.

ZAVA analysed the most commonly eaten BBQ items using NHS traffic light labelling and a weighted scoring system. The aim was to help people understand how different foods contribute to overall intake, and how portion size affects nutritional load.

Foods such as pork sausages, BBQ ribs and halloumi ranked highest, but some unexpected entries also made the top 10: sweet potatoes and pasta salad, both of which are often considered healthier options.

Top 10 BBQ Foods by Nutritional Load

(Ranked by total weighted score: calories, fat, saturates, sugar, salt)

Item Weight Energy (kcal) Percentage of an adults reference intake Fat (g) Saturates (g) Sugars (g) Salt (g) Total scores Final Rankings One beef burger 93g 260 13% 19.1 8.4 0.5 0.86 12 1 2 x Pork sausages 103g 346 17% 27.7 10.2 0.4 1.28 12 1 Quiche - 1/4 100g 260 13% 16.5 8.1 2.6 0.54 11 3 Ribs x 1 portion 175g 334 17% 22.1 8.3 0.4 0.3 11 3 Lamb chops x 2 150g 366 18% 28.4 14.4 0 0.41 11 3 Scotch Egg x1 114g 280 14% 17.8 5 1 0.82 10 6 Baked sweet potato 250g 242 12% 0.8 0.3 29 0.2 9 7 Baked potato - a serving 269 13% 0.5 0.3 3.5 0.01 7 8 Hot dog sausages x2 70g 183 9% 15.8 6.3 1.3 1.16 12 9 Mature cheddar 30g 125 6% 10.5 6.5 <0.1 0.54 12 9

The takeaway isn’t to avoid these foods entirely. Instead, it’s about being mindful of how they’re combined and how they fit into the wider context of your daily intake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultra-processed foods are made mostly or entirely from substances not commonly found in a home kitchen, such as preservatives, emulsifiers, colourings and flavour enhancers,” explains Dr Crystal Wyllie, medical expert at ZAVA. “They’re designed to be convenient, long-lasting and, above all, highly appealing to the senses.”

Shifting the focus to awareness over restriction

Rather than promoting restriction, ZAVA encourages people to think about why they eat the way they do and how to make more informed choices.

“Small changes, like satisfying a craving with a controlled portion rather than resisting it entirely, can also prevent episodes of binge eating,” says Dr Wyllie. “And instead of cutting out your favourite foods entirely, choosing smarter alternatives can help curb cravings while keeping you on track with your health goals.”

Help managing cravings and portions

ZAVA has created the Cravings Calculator. This free online tool helps people identify their eating triggers and matches them to one of six common personality types. It is designed to support healthier, more balanced habits without unnecessary restriction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who require more structured support, ZAVA also offers clinically approved weight loss treatment plans, overseen by licensed medical professionals.

About Dr Crystal Wyllie:

Dr Wyllie qualified in medicine at Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry in 2010. She specialises in nutrition, appetite regulation and weight management at ZAVA Online Doctor.