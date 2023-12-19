The ice cream flavour was created by Yorkshire-based dairy farm Yorvale (Image: Aldi/ Yorvale)

Aldi has launched a brand new dessert treat - Pigs in Blanket ice cream - after a dairy farm won its Christmas contract competition.

On the Channel 4 show ‘Aldi’s Christmas Secrets’, Yorkshire-based dairy farm Yorvale competed against other British suppliers for a spot on the supermarket’s shelves in the run-up to Christmas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winning flavour wowed Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, Julie Ashfield and Communications Director at Aldi UK, Richard Thornton - now the product will land on shelves nationwide from today.

Owners Ian and Lesley Buxton, who won the festive pitch which landed them their first Aldi listing, described the contract as “life changing” and they will see their savoury-sweet ice cream which is pork flavoured with a salted smoked maple syrup, roll out in stores from today (19 December) priced at £2.49 for a 500ml tub.

Aldi managing director of buying Julie Ashfield said: “Yorvale and their Pigs in Blankets Ice Cream really excited us. It’s such a unique product that we can really see doing well at Aldi.”

Ian said: “This is our first ever Aldi contract – an order of 25,000 is absolutely life changing. It’s great to think the whole country could be tucking into Pigs in Blankets ice cream at Christmas time. I hope it brings a smile to everyone’s faces.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lesley added: “We knew it had to be unusual so we set about looking at typical Christmas flavours that might work in ice cream.

“We experimented with different flavour profiles: Brussels Sprouts, bacon and chestnut, Port-soaked cranberries and blue cheese, blue cheese and smoky bacon. Even a Christmas spiced ‘Cuthbert’ the carrot cake.

“But we finally landed on Pigs in Blankets as it was by far the best, and most festive tasting of them all.”