Appetite gives away free burgers to hungry Londoners to celebrate National Burger Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Offer marks the launch of new game-changing app feature ‘My Places’ which will help burger buffs and other cuisine lovers simplify restaurant wish list creation and discovery.

Today the UK-based ‘social-led’ restaurant discovery app Appetite has announced it will be giving away 200 free burgers at cult Parisian burger restaurant Big Fernand to mark the launch of its new game-changing app feature, ‘My Places’.

Coinciding with National Burger Day on the 22nd of August, from 6:30pm til late, 200 hungry Londoners will have the chance to snap up a free burger, selecting between the mouth-watering classic Le Big Fernand, which also comes as a veggie option or Le Regal Du Poulet - both will be available at Big Fernand’s HQ on 39 Thurloe Place, South Kensington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a quarter of Appetite users marking themselves as ‘Burger Buffs’, second only to pizza, the new ‘My Places’ feature aims to help fanatics of specific cuisines, or food lovers in general, solve the problem of storing and organising restaurant lists on their phone.

Le Big Fernand Burger at Big Fernand

Instead of using Google Maps or scribbling down restaurant names in Apple Notes, Appetite users will instead be able to easily save and filter places by cuisine, vibe, location, and availability into their own curated lists. Not only this, but they can also track the places they’ve been, or want to go to, all-in-one place - and share lists easily with friends.

Importing all of their saved spots from Google Maps and Notes to Appetite takes a matter of minutes so no need to start from scratch. It’s a burger buff's best friend.

Appetite founders, Toby and James Green say: "Londoners go truly bonkers for burgers, so we couldn’t think of a better cuisine to mark the launch of our new My Places feature which is sure to help pattie lovers curate their favourite and most lusted after burgers - be it near or far.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those that can’t make the limited food drop, Appetite and Big Fernand, will also offer a cheeky 50%discount off all burgers and Lillet Spritzes from Monday - Friday from 5pm to close for the whole month of August. All you need to do is show up and show the app to claim your free meal, or discount. Just come hungry!