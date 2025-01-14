Are air fryers safe? Here’s what you need to know to stay safe in the kitchen

Air fryer in use to cook chicken

Air fryers have become the third-most used appliance in UK kitchens, they’re a must-have kitchen gadget of 2025. But are you using yours safely?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Healthier cooking might be one of your New Year’s resolutions, but safety should also be a part of the plan.

Dr. Anderson, Head of Learning and Development at High Speed Training said: “Air fryers are incredibly convenient and are safer than traditional deep-frying, but like any kitchen appliance, they come with risks. Understanding the basics of air fryer safety can help to avoid accidents and keep your cooking stress-free.”

What to avoid putting in an air fryer

Air fryer cooking food

Aerosol sprays - these can damage the non-stick coating

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anything with wet batter - wet batter won’t cook the food the same way that it does when cooked in a deep fryer. The result will be soggy batter, rather than crispy.

Liquids - The hot air that circulates around the food can cause it to splatter which can be not only dangerous but also very messy.

Where to put an air fryer in the kitchen

Family using an air fryer in a home kitchen

Dr. Anderson continues: Air fryers should be put on a worktop and near a power socket. If possible, you should keep the air fryer in a well-ventilated area of your kitchen, close to a vent hood and you should turn on the vent hood when using the air fryer. If it is not possible to use the air fryer in a well-ventilated area, ensure you open any windows while using it.

You should plug your air fryer directly into the power socket and avoid using any extension cords. Extension cords can dip in power, which can cause faults in your air fryer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another important consideration is ventilation for the back of the air fryer. Air fryers have openings at the back of them to release hot air, so when your air fryer is on you should ensure that the hot air ventilation is not near a plug socket. It is also important to make sure the lead is not over a hot surface, like a stove or hob, as this could melt the wire.

5 essential air fryer safety tips

Person using an air fryer in a home kitchen

Ensure your food is cooked to the right temperature to reduce the risk of food poisoning. The best way to do this is by using a probe thermometer to check the core temperature of the food.

Thoroughly clean your air fryer after every use. Any crumbs or food left in the basket can burn and affect the taste of the next dish you cook, and they can become a fire hazard. There is also a risk of food contamination.

Always unplug the air fryer when it is not in use.

Don't overfill the air fryer basket. Overfilling can cause uneven cooking and therefore creates a risk of food poisoning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t season the food with salt when it is in the air fryer. Salt can break down the lining of the air fryer basket, therefore you should wait until your food is ready to serve before seasoning it with salt.

For more tips and in-depth guidance, visit High Speed Training Hub, or our article: Guidance on Air Fryer Safety