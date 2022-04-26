The supermarket has vowed to keep the reduced price of selected items permanent until the end of the year

Asda has promised to lower prices on more than 100 food items to help ease the cost of living crisis.

The reduced price items include Asda’s own products and brand names like John West Blue Dragon and Pataks, with items including fruit, vegetables, cereal, rice and cheese.

The supermarket has vowed to keep the lower prices on the selected items permanent until the end of the year.

Shoppers will be able to spot the discounted items in store and online by a "dropped and locked" logo.

What are Asda’s new prices on selected items?

Asda’s new prices includes diced chicken breast, 500g, reduced from £3.87 to £3.65, as well as Asda’s own-brand 750ml bleach, reduced from 80p to 75p.

The supermarket’s easy cook 500g rice will fall from £1 to 75p, while Asda’s Cheerios (300g) and Shreddies (390g) will both drop from £2.15 to £2.

However, it is important to note that this doesn’t necessarily mean it is the cheapest price available among the other supermarket chains.

The Sun Online reports that the same size chicken breast is available at Tesco for £3.20 and Morrisons own brand thick bleach is just 49p - both cheaper than Asda. Althogugh the newspaper found Asda’s easy to cook rice was the cheapest at 75p for that size, but Aldi offers a larger 1kg bag for £1 which works out cheaper overall.

What items will be reduced?

Listed is more than 100 items that Asda has cut prices on.

Asda own brand

Croissants 10pk - was £2.25 now £2.00

Mini Wraps 8pk Plain - Was £0.65 Now £0.60

Wraps 8pk White - Was £0.95 Now £0.85

Wraps 8pk Whole Wheat - Was £0.95 Now £0.85

Wraps 8pk Wholemeal - Was £0.95 Now £0.85

Custard Slice 2pk - Was £1.10 Now £1.00

British Cheddar 750g Extra Mature - Was £3.75 Now £3.50

British Cheddar 750g Mature - Was £3.75 Now £3.50

British Cheddar 750gmild - Was £3.75 Now £3.50

Mini Eggs 12pk 216g 12pk - Was £1.20 Now £1.00

Rolls 600g Pork - Was £2.40 Now £2.00

Sausage Rolls 20pk 620g Pork - Was £2.40 Now £2.00

Scotch Eggs 2pk 226g Cumber - Was £1.30 Now £1.10

Scotch Eggs 2pk 226g Plough - Was £1.30 Now £1.10

Scotch Eggs 2pk 226g Pork - Was £1.05 Now £0.85

Coffee 200g Gold Roast - Was £2.95 Now £2.50

Tea Bags 232g Everyday - Was £1.10 Now £1.00

Easy Cook Rice 1kg Long Grain - Was £1.18 Now £1.00

Easy Cook Rice 2kg Long Grain - Was £2.20 Now £2.00

Easy Cook Rice 500g Long Grain - Was £1.00 Now £0.75

Easy Cook Rice Easy Cook Long Grain 4kg Long Grain - Was £4.25 Now £4.00

Tomatoes 400g Chopped - Was £0.40 Now £0.38

Broccoli Cauliflower Carrot Veg 1kg - Was £1.40 Now £1.25

Chips 1.5kg Crispy - Was £2.10 Now £1.90

Mashed Potato Chips 900g - Was £1.20 Now £1.10

Yorkshire Puds 110g Giant - Was £0.85 Now £0.75

Moments Ice Cream 3x110 Almond - Was £1.20 Now £1.00

Moments Ice Cream 3x110 Milk - Was £1.20 Now £1.00

Moments Ice Cream 3x110 White - Was £1.20 Now £1.00

Soft Scoop 2l Neopolitan - Was £1.60 Now £1.50

Soft Scoop 2l Raspberry Ripple - Was £1.60 Now £1.50

Soft Scoop 2l Vanilla - Was £1.60 Now £1.50

Chicken Shapes 342g Jungle - Was £1.60 Now £1.50

Fish Fingers 300g Omega - Was £1.20 Now £1.10

Fish Fingers 900g Omega3 - Was £3.40 Now £2.95

Quarter Pounder 454g - Was £2.70 Now £2.50

Quarter Pounder 454g Bacon - Was £2.70 Now £2.50

Stonebake Pizza 329g Double Pepperoni - Was £1.30 Now £1.15

Stonebake Pizza 330g 4 Cheese - Was £1.30 Now £1.15

Bin Liner Tie 15pk Multi - Was £3.00 Now £2.70

Bleach 750ml Thick - Was £0.80 Now £0.75

Sponge Scourers 10pk - Was £1.65 Now £1.25

Sponge Scourers 10pk Ns - Was £1.65 Now £1.25

Breadsticks 125g - Was £0.70 Now £0.55

Ham 400g Cooked - Was £2.25 Now £2.00

Ham 400g Honey - Was £2.25 Now £2.00

Ham 400g Smoked - Was £2.25 Now £2.00

Pork And Egg 210g - Was £1.65 Now £1.35

2 Basa Fillets 240g - Was £2.60 Now £2.30

British Chicken Diced Breast - Was 500g £3.87 Now £3.65

Babyleaf Salad 90g Mixed - Was £0.70 Now £0.60

Grower’s Selection Cherry Tomatoes - Was 325g £0.89 Now £0.80

Red Pepper Each - Was £0.50 Now £0.45

Garlic 3pk - Was £0.75 Now £0.65

Grower’s Selection Courgettes 330g - Was £1.00 Now £0.80

Grower’s Selection British Carrots 500g - Was £0.30 Now £0.25

Onions 1kg Brown - Was £0.75 Now £0.65

Coleslaw 600g Redfat - Was £1.30 Now £1.20

Coleslaw 600g Creamy - Was £1.30 Now £1.20

Lean Beef Mince 500g - Was £3.10 Now £2.90

Sausages 454g Cumb - Was £1.60 Now £1.50

Sausages 454g Lincs - Was £1.60 Now £1.50

Sausages 454g Pork - Was £1.60 Now£1.50

Apples 500g - Was £0.72 Now £0.65

Oranges 5pk - Was £0.69 Now £0.60

Pears 500g - Was £0.52 Now £0.45

Mushrooms 250g - Was £0.57 Now £0.50

Branded Products

Part Baked Baguette 2pk White - Was £0.95 Now £0.80

Part Baked Petit Pain 6pk White - Was £0.95 Now £0.80

Choc Donuts 5pk Choc - Was £1.00 Now £0.90

Custard Ball Donuts 5pk - Was £1.00 Now £0.90

Jam Donuts 5pk - Was £1.00 Now £0.90

Sugar Ring Donuts 5pk Sugar - Was £1.00 Now £0.90

Lancashire Farm Yogurt Fat Free Bio 1kg Ffbio - Was £1.20 Now £1.00

Lancashire Farm Yogurt Wholemilk Bio 1kg Wm Bio - Was £1.20 Now £1.00

Mini Babybel 240g 12pk - Was £3.00 Now £2.50

Mini Babybel 240g Light - Was £3.00 Now £2.50

I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter Spread 450g Light - Was £1.25 Now £1.00

I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter Spread 450g Orig - Was £1.25 Now £1.00

I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter Spread 900g Orig - Was £2.40 Now £2.00

Muller Cheesecake 4x100g Confec - Was £2.25 Now £2.00

Muller Corner Bliss 4x110g Lemon - Was £2.25 Now £2.00

Muller Corner Bliss 4x110g Straw - Was £2.25 Now £2.00

Ski Smooth Yogurt 4x120g Straw - Was £1.10 Now £1.00

Willow 250g - Was £1.20 Now £1.00

Cheerios 300g Multi - Was £2.15 Now £2.00

Shreddies 390g - Was £2.15 Now £2.00

B Dragon Noodles 300g Fine - Was £1.15 Now £1.00

B Dragon Noodles 300g Med - Was £1.15 Now £1.00

B Dragon Noodles 300g Wgrain - Was £1.15 Now £1.00

Blue Dragon Black Bean Stir Fry Sauce - Was 120g £0.70 Now £0.60

Blue Dragon Chow Mein Stir Fry Sauce 120g - Was £0.70 Now £0.60

Blue Dragon Hoisin & Garlic Stir Fry Sauce 120g - Was £0.70 Now £0.60

Blue Dragon Oyster & Spring Onion Stir Fry Sauce 120g - Was £0.70 Now £0.60

Blue Dragon Sweet & Sour Stir Fry Sauce 120g - Was £0.70 Now £0.60

Blue Dragon Sweet Chilli & Garlic Stir Fry Sauce 120g - Was £0.70 Now £0.60

Blue Dragon Teriyaki Stir Fry Sauce 120g - Was £0.70 Now £0.60

Pataks Cooking Sauce 450g Korma - Was £1.25 Now £1.15

Pataks Cooking Sauce 450g Madras - Was £1.25 Now £1.15

Pataks Cooking Sauce Butter Chicken 450g Butter - Was £1.25 Now £1.15

Pataks Cooking Sauce Jalfrezi 450g - Was £1.25 Now £1.15

Pataks Cooking Sauce Tikka Masala 450g Tikka £1.25 Now £1.15

Pataks Cooking Sauce Vindaloo 450g Vindal - Was £1.25 Now £1.15

J West Tuna Chunks 4x145g Brine - Was £3.50 Now £3.00

J West Tuna Chunks 4x145g Oil - Was £3.50 Now £3.00

J West Tuna Chunks 4x145g Sw - Was £3.50 Now £3.00

Palm Shower Gel 500ml Coco - Was £1.50 Now £1.25

Palm Shower Gel 500ml Honey - Was £1.35 Now £1.25

Palm Shower Gel 500ml Natmlk - Was £1.50 Now £1.25

Palm Shower Gel 500ml Pomegr £1.35 Now £1.25

Tips on how you can reduce the cost of your supermarket shop

Yellow sticker shopping

Food that is nearing its use by date will have yellow stickers on and is often hugely discounted. Shoppers can get up to 75% off products in some cases, so it’s worth hunting for these deals if you’re on a budget.

The food is still perfect to eat but make sure you have enough time to eat it before it goes off.

Use loyalty schemes

Many supermarkets have schemes in place providing vouchers for money off your groceries. For example, Sainsbury’s runs its Nectar card reward scheme, where customers receive points every time they shop in stores. The scheme now offers personalised discounts based on customers’ shopping habits and claims you can save £200 a year on groceries.

Morrisons’ has recently revamped its loyalty scheme too with customers offered instant rewards when they spend money in stores, while Teso shoppers can get cheaper prices with a Clubcard.

Plan your meals

Planning your meals in advance means that you can stick to a list of food you know you need and will save you money in the long run, according to Charlotte Jessop, who owns the money saving blog Looking After Your Pennies.

She said: "One of the best ways to save money on food is to meal plan. This means that you only buy what you need and therefore stops you from throwing away as much.

"If you combine this with checking your cupboards before you start your plan, you’ll find that you can save loads of money by only buying exactly what you need."

Check price per quantity

Ms Jessop also said it is worth checking the price per kg/lb/litre when comparing offers so you’re making a like for like decision - a bigger box or packaging doesn’t always mean you will get more.

She said: "Rather than looking at the total cost, I look at how much it costs per 100g say. This means that I can compare products more easily to check I am getting the best deal."

Use food waste apps

There are plenty of apps you can use that cut food waste and reduce your shopping bill for example Kitche.

The app keeps track of the food you bought at the supermarket and lets you know when items are getting close to their sell by date - promising to save you £630 a year.

The Too Good To Go app is also handy as it helps you buy food from shops including Morrisons, Greggs and Pret at a big discount.

How much have food prices risen?

Recent official data from the Office for National Statistics shows the cost of some food products like margarine and other vegetable fats have increased by 37.2% in the past year, while inflation has hit 7%.