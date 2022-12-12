Asda is recalling several batches of its mince pies over fears they may contain pieces of plastic.
Three types of Asda Extra Special Mince Pies are being recalled, as shoppers are warned they are unsafe to eat. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the move is a “precautionary” measure and customers will be issued a full refund. The affected products include:
Extra Special 4 Apple and Pecan Crumble Mince Pies
- Pack size - 4 pack
- Best before - all dates up to and including 13 December 2022
- Barcode - 5057172886395
Extra Special 4 Extra Indulgent Mince Pies
- Pack size - 4 pack
- Best before - all dates up to and including 28 December 2022
- Barcode - 5057172886371
Extra Special 4 Crumble Top Mince Pies
- Pack size - 4 pack
- Best before - all dates up to and including 13 December 2022
- Barcode - 5057172886388
Asda said in a statement: “Asda is conducting a precautionary recall on the above lines as some of the products may contain small pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.
“If you have purchased any of the above products, please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you would like any further information, please contact Asda Customer Relations by telephone on 0800 952 0101.”
Co-op, Iceland and Nestlé issue recalls
The Co-op, Iceland and Nestlé UK have also issued recalls this month due to allergens not being mentioned on food labels.
Co-op Anchovies in olive oil are being recalled as the item contains histamine, posing a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to histamine. Histamine can trigger an immune system response resulting in symptoms such as diarrhoea, shortness of breath, headaches, or skin irritation
The recall applies to 50g packs with a best before end date of September 2023. Anyone who has bought the product should not eat it. Instead it should be returned to the nearest Co-op store for a full refund.
Iceland Foods is recalling Iceland Takeaway Pilau Rice because it contains egg, sesame, soya and wheat, which are not mentioned on the label. The product has been incorrectly packed with egg fried rice meaning it poses a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg and/or wheat (gluten), and/or an allergy to sesame and/or soya.
The recall applies to 350g packs with a best before date of 10 January 2024. Customers are advised not to eat it and instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.
Meanwhile, Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. The recall applies to the following items:
AERO Hot Choc jars
- Pack size - 288g
- Batch code - all batch codes
- Best before - all date codes
AERO ‘Hot Choc’ sachets
- Pack size - 24g
- Batch code - all batch codes
- Best before - all date codes
AERO GO Instant ‘Hot Choc’
- Pack size: 28g
- Batch code - all batch codes
- Best before - all date codes
The FSA said: “If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups (cardboard of plastic 8-sleeve) with your name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers with any concerns can call Nestlé UK free on 00800 63785385.”