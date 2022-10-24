Customers who bought the product are urged not to eat it and return it to the store for a full refund

Iceland is urgently recalling one of its “ready cooked” food items over fears some packs may contain raw meat.

The supermarket’s ‘Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast’ is being pulled from the shelves as the possible presence of raw chicken poses a food safety risk.

Which product is affected?

The recall applies to the following packs of Iceland Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast:

Pack size: 800g

Date code: Best Before: 17 June 23

Customers who purchased the affected product are advised not to consume it and return it to any Iceland store for a full refund, without needing a receipt. The notice advises customers to first check if they have bought any of the affected product by taking a photo of Iceland’s notice or writing down the details at home.

In a customer notice, Iceland wrote: “If you have purchased any of the products, DO NOT eat it. Check If you have bought any of the affected product. You can do this by taking a photo of this notice or writing down the details at home. Please return to any Iceland store where a full refund will be given. No receipt Is required.”

The supermarket will also be displaying a point of sale notice in any stores selling the product which will explain why the product is being recalled and advise next steps if they have bought the product.

What are the dangers of uncooked chicken?

Uncooked chicken could lead to salmonella food poisoning if consumed. Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can make you badly ill if you eat or drink items that have been contaminated. This can cause Salmonellosis which is particularly serious for children under five-years-old, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. According to the NHS, symptoms include:

Feeling sick and being sick

Diarrhoea

Stomach cramps

A high temperature (above 38 degrees Celsius)

Tiredness, aches or chills