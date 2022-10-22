Here are some of our most favourite retro drinks that are sadly no longer available
There’s something nostalgic about remembering food or drinks from childhood, but not all of our favourites have stuck around, with many being discontinued and removed from shop shelves, without us even noticing.
From Sunny Delight to Vimto Squeezy and Panda Pops, we’ve taken a look at some of the most popular retro pop drinks that are no longer available.
How many of them do you remember, and which would you most like to see brought back?
1. Coca Cola with Lemon
One of Coca Cola’s many variations, Coke with Lemon, was launched in the UK in 2001 after research showed drinkers liked to add a slice to their soft drink. The drink was discontinued in 2006, but is still available in a variety of countries including Spain, Portugal and France.
Photo: eBay
2. Sunny Delight
Sunny Delight was discontinued in the UK in 1999 after sales halved over allegations that the soft drink had turned a child in Wales’ skin yellow. The company rebranded in 2003 to Sunny D and started to sell its product again in the UK in 2009, but under a different recipe.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Quatro
Quatro was a fruit flavoured soft drink that launched in the UK in 1982, despite its popularity it only lasted until 1989 when it was discontinued.
Photo: Nostalgia Central
4. Squeeze It
Squeeze It was a sugary fruit flavoured soft drink that was available in the UK from the 1980s up until 2011. To be able to drink the beverage you would have to twist the squeeze top. The popular kids drink was eventually discontinued in 2001, however they may be making a comeback after Farm Foods in Scotland announced it would be selling the iconic drink once again in July 2022.
Photo: Find Foods