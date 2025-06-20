Award-winning ice cream maker shares top tips for choosing the ultimate food to beat the heat

With temperatures set to top 30C across the UK this weekend, fourth generation owner of Morelli Ice Cream, Arnaldo Morelli, gives the inside scoop on what to look out for when buying ice cream

With the UK heatwave expected to continue long into next week, Brits are taking efforts to beat the heat, including stocking up on cooling treats such as ice cream. Morelli’s Ice Cream sold over 940,000 litres of ice cream last year, equivalent to 8.3million scoops!

Ice cream boss, Arnaldo Morelli, says you can’t go wrong with classic vanilla, especially in the midst of a heatwave; “Back when our great uncle Peter and great grandparents started making ice cream in the early 1900s, vanilla ice cream was the only kind that was available. Flavoured ice cream didn’t really become available in the U.K. until the 1970s, so it was critical to perfect vanilla, first and foremost. I believe that having a really good vanilla ice cream says a lot about the quality of your products.”

Morelli’s Double Cream Vanilla won Overall Champion at the National Ice Cream Awards this year, with the iconic flavour accounts for a quarter of the brand’s sales across all sizes and varieties. It has also won 27 national awards to date including gold in the Dairy Vanilla Ice Cream category at the National Ice Cream Awards 2025.

Arnaldo shares his top tips for finding and enjoying the best ice cream to stay cool this weekend:

1. Look for high quality, local ingredients including cream and butter

“We commit to using only Irish dairy ingredients, simply because we think they’re the best in the world! Double cream is a key ingredient, as it gives ice cream a luxurious mouthfeel and decadent creaminess. The double cream in our ice cream has a minimum fat content of 48%. This helps to give our ice cream its smooth velvety texture and rich flavour. A little butter is added too; once caramelised, this enhances the creaminess and gives it a more rounded flavour.

“Our double cream and butter are sourced from the historic Ballyrashane Creamery, which is right on our doorstep, literally two miles from our factory here on Northern Ireland’s Causeway Coast. We get daily deliveries of double cream and butter, so these ingredients are at their absolute freshest. The ingredients are blended together, gently pasteurised and finally frozen into batches of our vanilla ice cream.

“Onto the vanilla itself. We’ve used the same bourbon vanilla flavouring for many years. The vanilla complements the flavour of the double cream and butter rather than overpowering it. The vanilla notes are subtle, allowing dairy ingredients to shine through. They’re the star of the show!”

2. Small batch is best

“We still churn and freeze our ice cream in small batches, and I taste every batch before it’s frozen. We sold 940,000 litres of ice cream last year alone and this year, for the first time we’ll exceed 1 million litres. That means each year, I’ll work my way through roughly 1,000 samples.”

3. Resist the urge to eat ice cream right away

“A good vanilla ice cream should be velvety, smooth, luxurious and, contrary to what you may think, warming when eaten; not icy or cold. It’s all about the mouthfeel and how that subsequently makes you feel, as it’s there to be enjoyed!

“While scoopable from frozen, leaving your ice cream out for 5 minutes should result in a perfect scooping temperature. Also, the quicker it’s eaten, the better so that you avoid it melting and re-freezing to form an icy, grainy texture.

“You know you have a good vanilla if you can enjoy it on its own. It’s so versatile as an accompaniment to other desserts, but much like wine, it should be an exceptional quality product on its own before being added to dishes. It’s there to complement and elevate other flavours, without taking anything away from them.”

Morelli’s Double Cream Vanilla Ice Cream is stocked in Sainsbury’s stores across the UK and available to buy at https://www.sainsburys.co.uk/gol-ui/product/morelli-double-cream-vanilla-ice-cream-950ml.