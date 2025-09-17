Bakery brand that sold food in Tesco and Sainsbury's is now 'days away' from collapse

A bakery brand is reportedly just days away from collapsing.

Health-focused bakery brand Urban Legend, once stocked in Tesco and Sainsbury’s, is reportedly days away from administration.

The company, launched in 2021 by former Graze CEO Anthony Fletcher, raised more than £13m from investors but has since racked up losses of £11.5m. Around 40 jobs are now at risk.

According to reports, Urban Legend has burned through tens of millions in financial backing and hired insolvency specialists after a recent funding round collapsed.

In a statement to the Grocer, Founder Anthony Fletcher said: “Following the late collapse of a recent fundraising round, we have been working with an administrator to market the business.

“There have been multiple offers for the IP, and the business will shortly enter administration with the expectation that this will be sold.”

Administrators from Leonard Curtis are expected to be appointed within two weeks. The firm’s intellectual property and patented technology for its low-sugar, non-HFSS doughnuts have already been sold to an undisclosed buyer.

Urban Legend pulled its products from Tesco and Sainsbury’s earlier this year as it struggled to stay afloat.