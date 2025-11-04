If you’re looking for make-ahead food that will go with a bang this bonfire night, look no further than these recipes from celebrity chefs including Jamie Oliver and Mary Berry - quick and easy to prepare but taste anything but.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you are hosting a bonfire night party or you’d just like to return home to some warming flavours after heading out to an organised event, these celebrity chefs have got you covered. While jacket potatoes, hot dogs and toffee apples are a mainstay on the fifth of November we’ve found a few recipes that offer a more impressive culinary punch.

Not only will this food ignite the tastebuds but they can also be prepped ahead of time so you can sit back and enjoy the fireworks. And the best news is, you don’t need to be a Michelin standard cook to get them right. These pretty simple makes let the herbs and spices do the legwork, meaning they will taste amazing with minimal effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve got delicious finger food from Mary Berry, a slow cooker main from Jamie Oliver, an apple themed dessert from James Martin and a warming drink from Delia Smith. This menu is, quite frankly, absolutely fire.

Celebrity chefs have put their own spin on bonfire night food | National World

Mary Berry’s smoky firecracker chicken drumsticks

There's only one way to eat a drumstick - with your hands - and your friends and family will be champing at the bit to get their mitts on Mary Berry's perfect smoky chicken drumsticks. Perfect to eat around the bonfire with the children! And if you want to make it a little fancy, serve with blue cheese dip and celery sticks.

Sporting a five star rating, you can get the full recipe on the BBC Food website.

Jamie Oliver’s slow-cooker chilli con carne

This "super-charged beef brisket & beans" is, according to the Jamie Oliver website "Not Too Tricky" and with just 20 minutes prep time before 8-12 hours in the slow cooker, you can have your dinner done first thing, freeing up the rest of the day for making a guy for the bonfire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can get the full recipe from the Jamie Oliver website here.

James Martin’s Sticky toffee apple pudding

This "wickedly indulgent" sticky toffee pudding from TV chef James Martin is flavoured with apple and topped with a boozy calvados caramel sauce. The perfect way to end Bonfire night supper. It takes less than 30 minutes to prepare and has a rating of 4.9/5 - what more could you ask for?

Get all the details for this sweet recipe on the BBC Food website.

Delia Smith’s hot spiced cider with buttered apples

As a special treat - the perfect accompaniment to a chilly November evening is a hot cider and this recipe from Delia takes it to the next level. A great centrepiece for a bonfire buffet, pour it into a warmed bowl with a ladle and let guests help themselves.

Find out how to make it at the Delia Smith website.