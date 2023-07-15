Telling news your way
I made Delia Smith's deep fried jam sandwich - and I never want to touch it ever again

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

The humble jam sandwich does not seem like it is in need of reinvention.

Simple and yet effective, it is the sort of snack that will never taste as good as it did when you were five years old. It conjures snapshots of childhood, moments when sticky strawberry goodness ended up everywhere - over your hands, face and the kitchen table.

Sure you might spread jam or marmalade on your toast - or start a diplomatic incident by the order in which you apply it to your sconre. But a jam sandwich is almost the quintessential childhood treat.

It is the sort of snack you would tuck into on a those endless summer holiday afternoons, when time seems to have stopped and playtime lasts forever. But when Delia Smith raves about a "sensational" modern reinterpretation of a jam sandwich - and even adds it to her own menu - you are obliged to listen. She is the queen of the kitchen after all!

Deep fried jam sandwichDeep fried jam sandwich
Jam and toast are a stellar breakfast combo - so a deep fried jam sandwich isn't exactly too far a logical jump. It might not be the best one for your waistline or arteries, but still.

Alas, it gives me no pleasure to challenge the opinion of Delia Smith but put simply - it was a revolting experience.

It could be down to my choice of bread - a couple of slices from a wholemeal homemade loaf - or the generic store-bought brand of strawberry jam I fished out from my fridge. Alternatively it could be the fact I had to do the deep frying in a wok as I do not own a proper fryer.

The worst part is that it all started out so promisingly, with the deeply satisfying sizzle the bread made as I dunked it into the bubbling oil. The crisp golden colour of the sandwich once the frying was finished left me desperate to tuck in and try it.

And as my teeth felt the crunch of the bread, I was prepared to declare this a winner. But then the jam came into the equation and threw the experience out of balance.

The deep savoury flavour of the crisp, fried bread and the sharp, sweetness of the strawberry became locked in a titanic struggle - and unfortunately the loser was my tastebuds. It all felt extremely decadent in a way that was jarring for a Friday lunchtime.

Perhaps if you were mentally prepared for the experience - or really love deep fried sweet treats - then this indulgent reimagining of a jam sandwich could hit the spot. But for me, I don't want to look at bread, jam or oil at all in the near future, let alone together!

