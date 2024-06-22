Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A retailer selling gluten-free bread in most UK supermarkets has issued an urgent recall notice.

BFree, which sells its products in Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, is recalling its gluten-free Sunflower and Pumpkin Seed Loaf after finding it contained undeclared peanuts, threatening the health of anyone with an allergy to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Notifying consumers about the recall, the Food Standards Agency said: “BFree Foods is recalling BFree Sunflower and Pumpkin Seed Loaf because it may contain peanuts which are not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

“BFree Foods is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.