Supermarket gluten-free bread from BFree recalled amid concerns about peanut allergy concerns
BFree, which sells its products in Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, is recalling its gluten-free Sunflower and Pumpkin Seed Loaf after finding it contained undeclared peanuts, threatening the health of anyone with an allergy to them.
All 350g loaves have been recalled from all batches, meaning anyone who has purchased them should return the items as soon as possible.
Notifying consumers about the recall, the Food Standards Agency said: “BFree Foods is recalling BFree Sunflower and Pumpkin Seed Loaf because it may contain peanuts which are not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.
“BFree Foods is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.
“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to peanuts do not eat it. Instead return it to where it was bought for a full refund.”
