McDonald's announces price cut to popular menu items - but only for one day and only via the app
The fast food chain is rolling out special one-day-only offers for customers in the last week of June, available exclusively through the McDonald’s app. Starting the week with a tasty breakfast deal, app users can enjoy the Cheesy Bacon Flatbread for just £1.19, a 30 per cent discount off the usual price. This savory morning treat features bacon and melted cheese in a freshly toasted flatbread.
The lunchtime rush, starting at 11am, brings another attractive deal: a buy-one-get-one-free offer on the popular McChicken Sandwich. Customers can enjoy two crispy coated chicken sandwiches with lettuce and special sauce on a sesame-topped bun, making it perfect for sharing with a friend or family member.
By participating in these deals, customers can earn points through the MyMcDonald’s Rewards scheme, where every penny spent equals one Rewards point. This week’s offers will earn 119 points for the Cheesy Bacon Flatbread and at least 400 points for the McChicken Sandwich. Additionally, customers can donate their points’ cash equivalent to BBC Children in Need, FareShare, and Ronald McDonald House Charities.
These deals coincide with the final days of McDonald’s Surprize Fries promotion, ending on Tuesday, July 2. Customers who purchase Medium or Large Fries can peel and reveal stickers for a chance to win prizes, including free menu items, merch, cash, and event tickets.
All deals are available exclusively on the McDonald’s App, downloadable via Google Play or the Apple App Store. McDonald’s breakfast is served from 5am to 11am, and the lunchtime menu starts at 11am daily.
