Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's going to be nearly impossible not to give in to the temptation of extra fries

McDonald's frequently offers its customers promotions with opportunities to win prizes, such as its Monopoly and Winning Sips games - who wouldn't love the thrill of peeling back a sticker and finding out they've won something awesome?

Well, now the fast food chain is launching a new game offering the chance to win cash just by purchasing fries, with a prize pool of £1,522,235!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Surprize Fries" is the name of the game, and it works similarly to Winning Sips, which lets fans peel stickers from medium or large soft drinks to win prizes.

As you may have guessed, McDonald’s chips are the central focus this time, and to participate in the new peel-to-play game, customers must buy a portion of medium or large fries - priced at £1.69 and £2.19 respectively - which will include a sticker on the packaging.

One in three of these stickers will reveal an instant prize redeemable at restaurants, while two in three will feature a code that can be entered into the McDonald's app to redeem various prizes.

The app is available for free download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What prizes are available?

It's going to be nearly impossible not to give in to the temptation of extra fries while Surprize Fries is running.

Picture this: you're just popping into your local Maccers for a quick snack, but then you remember the game. Suddenly, every extra medium or large fries looks like a golden ticket; it’s a cunning plan by McDonald's to keep us all hooked.

Free prizes available through Surprize Fries include items such as Big Macs, apple pies, milkshakes, and £200 in cash. Additionally, customers can earn reward points for discounts on future purchases.

Entering 10 sticker codes in the app unlocks a "Bonus Fry" worth 2,500 MyMcDonald's Rewards points, which can be redeemed for menu items or another portion of fries. Customers can enter up to eight codes per day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full list of prizes, and how many there are of each, is as follows:

Available via Instant Win or the App

£100 cash - 108 prizes in total

£50 cash - 537 prizes in total

£20 cash - 6,959 prizes in total

£10 cash - 76,165 prizes in total

£5 cash - 242,841 prizes in total

Sausage & Egg McMuffin - 1,715,565 prizes in total

Hash Brown - 1,286,674 prizes in total

Porridge - 643,337 prizes in total

Big Mac - 1,930,011 prizes in total

6 Chicken McNuggets - 2,573,347 prizes in total

Cheeseburger - 2,144,456 prizes in total

McPlant - 857,783 prizes in total

Fruit Bag - 1,072,228 prizes in total

McFlurry - 1,930,011 prizes in total

Apple Pie - 1,930,011 prizes in total

Sugar Donut - 1,715,565 prizes in total

Any Regular McCafé Hot Drink - 1,179,457 prizes in total

Medium Coca-Cola Zero Sugar - 1,822,782 prizes in total

Medium Milkshake - 643,337 prizes in total

Available via the app only

£200 cash - 656 prizes in total

McDonald’s Fries socks - 1,300 prizes in total

McDonald’s Fries bucket hat - 1,000 prizes in total

McDonald’s Fries pool float - 1,500 prizes in total

McDonald’s Fries carton holder - 1,400 prizes in total

Double MyMcDonald’s Rewards Points on next visit

1,500 MyMcDonald’s Rewards Points on next visit - 300,000 prizes in total

3,000 MyMcDonald’s Rewards Points on next visit - 200,000 prizes in total

£50 See Ticket event ticket voucher - 210 prizes in total

£100 See Ticket event ticket voucher - 100 prizes in total

£150 See Ticket event ticket voucher - 210 prizes in total

When does Surprize Fries run?

The Surprize Fries promotion began on Wednesday 29 May, and will run for five weeks, ending on Tuesday 2 July.