Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest viral McDonald’s item has been inspired by grandmas

New McFlurry flavours generate excitement for several reasons, with the blend of nostalgia, novelty, effective marketing, and the universal appeal of ice cream making each new release highly anticipated.

But McDonald’s latest flavour reveal is going above and beyond, with the bizarre “Grandma McFlurry” becoming a viral topic - and people aren’t even sure what the flavour actually is yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an attempt to tap into the "Grandmacore" aesthetic popular among Gen Z on TikTok - where enthusiasts celebrate the cosy and partake in knitting and baking - McDonald's is drawing inspiration from our elders for the flavour, which it describes as "a trip down memory lane."

Starting on Tuesday 21 May, the fast-food giant will offer the Grandma McFlurry for a limited time only, with prices ranging from $4 (£3.16) to $6 (£4.74), depending on the location.

The new treat - unfortunately only available in the US for now - combines syrup, vanilla ice cream and crunchy candy pieces, which McDonald's has likened to "grandma's favourite treat that she hid in her purse."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The creation of the McFlurry was led by a culinary team employee - a grandmother herself - who was “relentless in perfecting a deliciously craveable treat meant to evoke special memories with grandma,” according to McDonald's vice president of menu strategy.

The specific candy flavour in the new McFlurry remains a secret, but Reddit users have speculated it could be butterscotch, reminiscent of a Werther's Original, a sweet treat often associated with grandparents.

The exact calorie count of the new menu item does not appear to have yet been confirmed. But based on what we know about existing McFlurry offerings, we can make a rough estimate that it could contain anywhere from 500 to 600 calories per serving.

Tariq Hassan, chief marketing officer for McDonald's, said: ”Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they're having a major moment influencing culture - inspiring trends in fashion, decor, and now, even food with our newest McFlurry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With recent challenges to its sales attributed to inflation and changing consumer habits, McDonald's aims to reignite customer interest with the Grandma McFlurry, and emulate the success of previous promotional items like the Grimace shake.

But the launch of the Grandma McFlurry isn’t just a viral marketing stunt, with McDonald's also using its release to highlight loneliness among seniors.

The chain will donate to Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly, a national organisation supporting isolated older adults. In New York City, it will visit seniors at assisted living centres, handing out McFlurries.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), McDonald's fans expressed excitement about the new treat, and speculated about the flavour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many comments were humorous, with one user saying the Grandma McFlurry “doesn't taste anything like two packs of Marlboro Reds and a big wooden spoon she'd use to hit me.”

Another remarked on the high sugar content, saying “my grandma tried the McFlurry and now she has type II diabetes, please advise."