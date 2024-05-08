McDonald's UK debuts first-ever anime Happy Meal featuring Yu-Gi-Oh! and Hello Kitty
Domo arigato, McDonald's UK! The fast-food giant has announced that it is launching a new first for its restaurants, as they announce the debut of an anime-themed Happy Meal from today (May 8 2024).
The Happy Meal will come with one of ten Yu-Gi-Oh! X Hello Kitty and Friends plush toys, exclusive to McDonald’s customers until June 18 2024. For those families who prefer something a little more educational to consume with a hamburger, however, McDonald’s is also providing an alternative to the anime options.
Maria Isabel Sánchez Vergara's award-winning series of books, “Little People, BIG DREAMS” will also be available for Happy Meal customers, with two books "I Can Be an Awesome Performer" or "I Can Be a Curious Scientist” an alternative to the anime fare. The series features biographies of famous figures and aims to inspire children with the stories of people who have made significant achievements in various fields.
A McDonald's spokesperson said, "In a year of celebrations with not one but three anniversaries (Hello Kitty and McDonald’s UK celebrate their 50th anniversaries whilst Yu-Gi-Oh! has its 25th Card Game anniversary), what better way to mark the occasion than with an exciting anime takeover."
In April 2024, McDonald’s introduced Happy Meal toys based on the video game franchise “Just Dance.” The franchise includes multiple titles, including a Disney spin-off called “Just Dance: Disney Party 2.
