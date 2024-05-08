Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Domo arigato, McDonald's UK! The fast-food giant has announced that it is launching a new first for its restaurants, as they announce the debut of an anime-themed Happy Meal from today (May 8 2024).

The Happy Meal will come with one of ten Yu-Gi-Oh! X Hello Kitty and Friends plush toys, exclusive to McDonald’s customers until June 18 2024. For those families who prefer something a little more educational to consume with a hamburger, however, McDonald’s is also providing an alternative to the anime options.

The series features biographies of famous figures and aims to inspire children with the stories of people who have made significant achievements in various fields.

A McDonald's spokesperson said, "In a year of celebrations with not one but three anniversaries (Hello Kitty and McDonald’s UK celebrate their 50th anniversaries whilst Yu-Gi-Oh! has its 25th Card Game anniversary), what better way to mark the occasion than with an exciting anime takeover."