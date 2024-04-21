Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McDonald’s is cutting the price of two menu staples tomorrow - for people who use its app.

From 5am to 11am a single McMuffin will be £1.19, instead of £2.79. Diners can choose between the sausage and egg or bacon and egg combinations.

Then from 11am six chicken McNuggets will be half-price, at £1.39. Both the deals are only available on the McDonald’s app, which can be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple app stores. Customers will earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point.