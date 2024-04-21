McDonald's: Chain drops price of chicken McNuggets and breakfast McMuffins on Monday
McDonald’s is cutting the price of two menu staples tomorrow - for people who use its app.
From 5am to 11am a single McMuffin will be £1.19, instead of £2.79. Diners can choose between the sausage and egg or bacon and egg combinations.
Then from 11am six chicken McNuggets will be half-price, at £1.39. Both the deals are only available on the McDonald’s app, which can be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple app stores. Customers will earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point.
There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.
