McDonald's halloumi fries and breakfast roll, which are both being reduced in price for one day only - on Monday April 15. Photos by McDonald's.

For one day ony, McDonald’s customers will be able to get two of their favourite menu items at bargain prices.

Tomorrow (Monday April 15), McDonald's is treating customers to unbeatable deals on both halloumi fries and the breakfast roll.

For the first time, the limited edition halloumi fries have been reduced in price and are up for grabs for only £1.49, while the breakfast roll is available for £1.99 - 30% off the original price. Both deals are available exclusively via the McDonald’s App.

Customers will also be able to earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme means every penny spent equals one rewards point, so this week’s offers will get you 149 points when picking up halloumi fries and 199 when grabbing a breakfast roll.

There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.

All deals are exclusively available on the McDonald’s App and customers can start earning points on all orders by downloading via Google Play or the Apple App Store here, signing up and opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.