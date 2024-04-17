Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fast food chain McDonald’s has added 12 items to their menus across the country - and some fan favourites are making a welcome return.

The hugely-popular Chicken Big Mac (£4.69) is one of the big hitters making its return to the menu this Spring. There is also a return for the Galaxy Caramel Pie (£1.99) and the Galaxy McFlurry (£1.99), as well as a brand new breakfast meal deal which will give customers a single Sausage & Egg McMuffin or Bacon & Egg McMuffin plus a regular drink for £2.79.

The new items include a Quarter Pounder Deluxe, priced at £4.89, as well as Cheese & Herb bites, which cost £2.89. For the headliner in the newcomers, fans of Biscoff will be excited.

Not only is a Biscoff McFlurry making its way to the menu, but a Biscoff Frappe will also be available. The McFlurry, priced at £1.99, will have chunks of the caramelised biscuit crumbled through the famous soft serve ice-cream. Likewise the Frappe, priced at £2.99, will be blended with vanilla flavouring, ice and a Biscoff crumb.