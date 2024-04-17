McDonald's: brand new menu items and favourites set to return to stores including Chicken Big Mac and Biscoff McFlurry
Fast food chain McDonald’s has added 12 items to their menus across the country - and some fan favourites are making a welcome return.
The hugely-popular Chicken Big Mac (£4.69) is one of the big hitters making its return to the menu this Spring. There is also a return for the Galaxy Caramel Pie (£1.99) and the Galaxy McFlurry (£1.99), as well as a brand new breakfast meal deal which will give customers a single Sausage & Egg McMuffin or Bacon & Egg McMuffin plus a regular drink for £2.79.
The new items include a Quarter Pounder Deluxe, priced at £4.89, as well as Cheese & Herb bites, which cost £2.89. For the headliner in the newcomers, fans of Biscoff will be excited.
Not only is a Biscoff McFlurry making its way to the menu, but a Biscoff Frappe will also be available. The McFlurry, priced at £1.99, will have chunks of the caramelised biscuit crumbled through the famous soft serve ice-cream. Likewise the Frappe, priced at £2.99, will be blended with vanilla flavouring, ice and a Biscoff crumb.
The items are available in store from April 17.
