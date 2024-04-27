McDonald's will be slashing prices - for one day only. (Picture: Habibur Rahman)

For one day only, McDonald’s customers can bag an incredible deal and enjoy a 15 per cent discount on their favourite menu items.

The fast food chain has revealed that on Monday, April 29, prices across the entire menu will be slashed for people who spend a minimum of £10. This offer also extends across the full menu to limited edition items, so customers have the chance to explore more of what they love at a bargain price. With this deal, they can treat themselves to the all-new limited edition Chicken Big Mac for only £3.99 with a £10 purchase.

This limited-edition burger combines the beloved elements of the classic Big Mac, including the iconic sauce, with an indulgent twist featuring two perfectly crispy chicken patties.

The discount is available exclusively via the McDonald’s App on Monday. Customers will be able to earn points when they purchase this deal by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so this week’s offer will give customers at least 850 points when redeeming the offer.

There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.