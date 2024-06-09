Mcdonald’s to offer 15% off any order for one day only - how to claim your McDiscount
and live on Freeview channel 276
McDonald’s is offering customers the chance to get 15% off any order for one day only, exclusively through the McDonald’s App.
For one day only (June 10 2024), customers who spend £10 or more will receive a discount on their bill, with Monday’s offer also including MyMcDonald’s Rewards points for those who are collecting them - with every penny spent earning one point.
There is also the option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House; charities that support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.
If that discount wasn’t enough, McDonald’s will also be able to enter the fast food chain’s Surprise Fries competition - any purchase of Medium or Large Fries could lead to one of the millions of prizes - including menu items, festival and event tickets or cash prizes.
Are there any new items on McDonald’s menu this Monday?
For a limited time, just ahead of Euro 2024, McDonald’s has released the Hat Trick, which features three 100% beef patties, two slices of cheese, grilled onions, mustard, and ketchup, all in a glazed sesame seed bun.
How can I claim my 15% off any order with McDonald’s McD’s Deal?
All McDonald’s Monday deals are exclusively available on the McDonald’s App, available for Android and Apple phones. Customers can also start earning points on all orders by signing up and opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards through the app.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.