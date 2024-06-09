Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McDonald’s is set to offer a 15% discount on all orders on June 10 2024; here’s how to claim your McDiscount and love it.

McDonald’s is offering customers the chance to get 15% off any order for one day only, exclusively through the McDonald’s App.

For one day only (June 10 2024), customers who spend £10 or more will receive a discount on their bill, with Monday’s offer also including MyMcDonald’s Rewards points for those who are collecting them - with every penny spent earning one point.

If that discount wasn’t enough, McDonald’s will also be able to enter the fast food chain’s Surprise Fries competition - any purchase of Medium or Large Fries could lead to one of the millions of prizes - including menu items, festival and event tickets or cash prizes.

Are there any new items on McDonald’s menu this Monday?

McDonald's is offering customers 15% off all orders for one day only - including the new Hat Trick (inset) - while their Suprise Fries contest continues (Credit: McDonald's)

For a limited time, just ahead of Euro 2024, McDonald’s has released the Hat Trick, which features three 100% beef patties, two slices of cheese, grilled onions, mustard, and ketchup, all in a glazed sesame seed bun.

How can I claim my 15% off any order with McDonald’s McD’s Deal?